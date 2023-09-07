Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: Grass not always greener on the other side

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart
4 mins to read
Those hoping to hop the ditch for greener grass may find that the reality is not so sweet.

Those hoping to hop the ditch for greener grass may find that the reality is not so sweet.

OPINION

Opposition leader Christopher Luxon has ruffled some feathers recently with comments regarding New Zealand being a “negative, wet, whiny, inward-looking country”.

In defence of having a whinge, there has certainly been enough

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today