Benson, with Jack Bethell. Benson is very popular with residents at Rahiri. Photo / Leanne Warr

When Benson the Golden Labrador visits rest homes, he’s in for lots of pats. Not to mention cuddles.

It’s something that his owner, Chris Partridge, finds very rewarding.

So she’s hoping there are others out there who would be keen to bring along their pet on visits to resthomes and hospitals.

Partridge is liaison officer for Canine Friends, Central Hawke’s Bay and is looking for people keen to sign up their dog.

“They don’t have to be specially trained,” she says, but they do need to be nice, quiet, cuddly and well-behaved.

While there are some dogs that would not be suitable, she says anyone who is interested can always ring her for a chat.

Canine Friends Pet Therapy is a nationwide network of people sharing their dogs with patients in hospitals and residents in rest homes.

The organisation, which has been going for more than 30 years, is run by volunteers and funding goes towards expanding places the volunteers can visit.

There is research, both in New Zealand and other countries, that shows people benefit from interacting with visiting animals, particularly in terms of health and wellbeing.

There are slots available in Dannevirke and in Waipukurau and Partridge would like to hear from anyone who can commit to the time spent on the visits.

Phone Chris on 0272355352 or Katja Williams - Hastings Liaison - on 021962525.