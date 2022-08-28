Can-tab design takes out supreme edible-fashion award

The Supreme Award went to Katrina Marks, (centre) with Can-Tab-aret; 1st Runner Up was Katherine Bertram's Dinner Out (right), and 2nd Runner Up was Rachael Coleman's Spring Wedding. Photo / Supplied

The 2022 Edible Fashion Awards delighted a sold out Opera House at Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre on Friday night.

Audiences were awed by the ingenious designs created from edible-inspired materials – food, food byproducts, imitation food and food packaging – and entrants representing categories across all ages, from age 5 to adult.

Event director, Kelie Jensen, said the quality of designs at all levels had increased again this year.

"It feels like Edible has exploded over the last few years, and it is now a widely celebrated and incredibly special event for our region," Jensen said.

"We have two facets of the event developing alongside each other – an incredible Designers in Schools programme mentoring and inspiring student designers at all levels; and the senior and adult categories, now showcasing innovative world-class design and attracting both local and national designers."

The 2022 judging panel of Kate MacKenzie, Ema Scott, and founder of NZ fashion/object brand WORLD, Dame Denise L'Estrange-Corbet, selected 17-year-old Karamu High School student Katrina Marks' "Can-Tab-aret" as the overall winner, with Marks receiving the Pink Lady NZ Supreme Award for Designer of the Year.



Created entirely from recycled can-tabs, the judges celebrated the winning design for its combination of technical construction, stunning execution, sculptural elegance and timelessness.

First runner-up, and winner of the MUSE Adult Design Category and the Unio Goldsmith & Gallery Adult Jewellery & Accessory Award, was Wellington-based designer Katherine Bertram's "Dinner Out", created from onion and garlic-skin fabric and re-purposed cutlery and glassware.

Hawke's Bay local Rachael Coleman rounded out the Supreme awards, taking second runner-up with her design "Spring Wedding", incorporating more than 5000 strips cut from cookbooks and quilled into an intricate lace design.

The public can now have their say on their favourite design, with voting for the People's Choice Award opening this week at www.ediblefashionawards.co.nz.

An exhibition of selected finalist designs runs from September 5 to 17, upstairs in the Hastings Community Arts Centre at 106 Russell Street South.

2022 EDIBLE FASHION AWARDS - WINNERS

The Pink Lady NZ Supreme Award – Designer of the Year

Winner: Katrina Marks, with "Can-Tab-aret"

1st Runner Up: Katherine Bertram, with "Dinner Out"

2nd Runner Up: Rachael Coleman, with "Spring Wedding"

The MUSE Adult Designer Category

Winner: Katherine Bertram, with "Dinner Out"

1st Runner Up: Rachael Coleman, with "Spring Wedding"

2nd Runner Up: Yana Chaplow, with "Pistacia Vera"

Unio Goldsmith & Gallery Jewellery and Accessory Award: Katherine Bertram, with "Dinner Out"

Keep Hastings Beautiful Award: Ev McCabe, with "Kaipara"

Avant-garde Award: Kajorn Deesupan, with "Shantay, You Stay"

The Essence Top Model Award: Kajorn Deesupan

The Ribbonwood Cottages Senior Designer Category

Winner: Katrina Marks, with "Can-Tab-aret"

1st Runner Up: Emilie-Rose Wood, with "LEO FENESTRAS"

2nd Runner Up: Vaya Chaplow, with "Birds and the Bees"

Unio Goldsmith & Gallery Jewellery and Accessory Award: Vaya Chaplow, with "Birds and the Bees"

Keep Hastings Beautiful Award: Ruby Kaye, with "Kaleidoscope"

Avant-garde Award: Ruby McEvoy, with "Chronic"

The Indelible Creative Studio Intermediate Category

Winner: Cadie from Tamatea Intermediate, with "Making Connections"

1st Runner Up: Hirini from Te Kura o Pakipaki, with "Tangotango"

2nd Runner Up: Lux from Te Kura, with "Papery Dreams"

Unio Goldsmith & Gallery Jewellery and Accessory Award: Santarna from Te Kura o Pakipaki, with "Mahuika"

Keep Hastings Beautiful Award: Ruby from Heretaunga Intermediate, with "Queen Winter"

Avant-garde Award: Milla from Wairoa College, with "The Beauty Within"

Napier City Council Junior Designer Category

Winner: Harmony, Tina, Raukura, Orewa and Irikera from Te Kura o Pakipaki, with "Tupuarangi"

1st Runner Up: Raven and Lola from Port Ahuriri School, with "Autumn Queen"

2nd Runner Up: Annabelle and Isla from Mahora School, with "Foraged from the Forest"

Unio Goldsmith & Gallery Jewellery and Accessory Award: Ariah, Emma and Crystal from Mahora School, with "Orange Ocean Octopus"

Keep Hastings Beautiful Award: Leigh-Taylor and Krystal from Camberley School, with "Waipunarangi"

Avant-garde Award: Lucknow School Senior Students, with "Button Up"

The Hastings Art & Culture Trust Nurture Designer Category

Winner: Mila Morrell and Tessa Flowers-Morrell, with "Whenua Taurikura"

1st Runner Up: Sophia Juno and the Juno family, with "Delightful Dishes"

2nd Runner Up: Te Kura o Pakipaki and Dazz Woodward, with "Ko Kahungunu rāua Ko Rongomaiwahine"

Unio Goldsmith & Gallery Jewellery and Accessory Award: Christopher and Monique Alexander-Russell, with "Hoplite"

Keep Hastings Beautiful Award: Room 6 (He Kupenga) at Peterhead School, with "Atua Maori"

Avant-garde Award: Ruby, Cassidy and Trish Hacker, with "Fairy Bread"