This work, Juliette, is by Kay Bazzard, one of the 75 artists featured in CAN’s Hawke’s Bay’s Art Guide exhibition.

As the days get shorter and colder it’s a great opportunity to come in and visit us.

The galleries are full of stunning art and its warm inside. Just a reminder that our exhibitions change every two to four weeks and our retail space always has something new to offer.

From June 2 to 15, Creative Arts Napier is hosting the Hawke’s Bay Art Guide Exhibition, showcasing more than 75 artists from this year’s newly released Art Guide.

The exhibition had a wonderful and very busy opening event and for me personally, it was great to catch up with so many artists I hadn’t seen for a long time.

Creative Arts Napier (CAN) general manager Tania Wright.

Come along and see the amazing range of talented makers we have in the Bay. Most work is available to purchase – you won’t be disappointed, and pick up your copy of the new HB Art Guide.

The popular CAN Winter Makers Market is coming soon and presents a unique opportunity to browse locally made, beautifully handcrafted products made by our talented Hawke’s Bay artists.

This winter several new makers have joined us. Come along to the market opening and shopping event on June 16 from 5-7pm, with light refreshments served. Be one of the first in the doors to have your pick of the market, everyone is welcome to come along to this free event.

We are pleased to introduce Sue Robertson with her exhibition Sea Moods installed in our foyer this month. The Hawke’s Bay local is a self-taught artist who works from her home studio. She works with a variety of mediums including watercolours, pencils and acrylics to create her beautiful seascapes.

As you settle in for winter check out Sue Robertson’s Sea Moods exhibition at the CAN Gallery this month.

Robertson says: “This water exhibition is inspired by having sailed for over 22 years. Water is never the same, it moves and changes colour to suit itself. Each of these paintings is focused on water moods, from calm to severe. Having been on it, in it and seen its many changes, over the years it has always fascinated me.”

Her work can be viewed and purchased from now till June 30.

Keep an eye out for upcoming workshops during the term and school holidays on our website. We are always looking for new creative tutors to join our team. If you are interested in sharing your skills and knowledge of your craft, please get in touch.

We have a limited amount of exhibition and workshop space available for the remainder of the year. If you are interested in booking some space, please contact our bookings manager Michelle or come in and talk to one of our friendly team.

We rely on your support to continue to provide ongoing affordable opportunities for artists to participate at CAN. You can help us by becoming a member for only $30 a year. We have a range of benefits available to our members that you can find on the membership page of our website. www.thecan.co.nz