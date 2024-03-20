Creative Arts Napier (CAN) wants to let locals know they are here and its doors are open to everyone.

Creative Arts Napier (CAN) wants to let locals know they are here and its doors are open to everyone.

OPINION

Ola Sawaie’s opening of her cross cultural exhibition ‘Intertwined’ on Friday was a resounding success.

Attendees were moved by her work, and her story - the latter being the foundation upon which she created her gorgeous collection of inter woven tapestries and other framed designs and photographs.

The majority of Sawaie’s pieces sold swiftly on opening night, but there are still a few special works available.

Visit ‘Intertwined’ in our Small Gallery from March 15-28 and learn about the important work Jordanian born doctoral student Sawaie is doing, by weaving together Maori and Islamic art forms.

A section of ‘Intertwined’ by artist Ola Sawaie on show at Creative Arts Napier.

We are so happy to welcome Amanda Sowersby to CAN with her first solo exhibition.

Step into ‘Tranquility’ in our Main Gallery from Thursday, March 28, opening 5-7pm through until April1.

This will be a lovely exhibition to visit over the long Easter weekend, CAN will be open on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday of Easter.

Sowersby graduated with a degree in Fine Arts from Massey University, specialising in painting, in 2005. Over the past two decades, she has participated in group exhibitions.

However, it is in the last two to three years that Sowersby has re-emerged onto the art scene with a transformed artistic approach.

Her artistic evolution has taken her from abstract, contextual, and identity-themed works in her early 20s, to her artistic therapeutic style.

Sowersby now expresses her love and passion by painting beautiful, tranquil sea and sky scenes.

The founder of Art & Alchemy Ltd, her art school offers creative guidance to children, teenagers, and adults. At the same time, she also provides private one-on-one artistic therapy sessions dedicated to healing.

Sowersby specialises in watercolour, acrylic and oil painting, chalk pastel, charcoal, drawing and clay modelling.

CAN are also pleased to welcome Mary Borland to CAN for her debut exhibition with us, ‘mother… land… journey…’.

This retrospective of her art work spanning 40 years comes from her love of land and journey.

Mary Borland joins CAN for her debut exhibition, ‘mother… land… journey.

From the time Borland picked up a copy of John Steinbeck’s ‘Travels With Charley’ as an 18-year-old, she had a wonderment and curiosity for diverse cultural experiences, people and journeys.

It has taken her many places, from Bangkok slums to prison cells, church auditoriums and corporate board rooms. Forty-six years on, as a citizen of three countries, and cherishing a lifetime of experiences, Borland is delighted to be finally nestling back into New Zealand.

Her diverse paintings are a representation of her myriad of experiences, rooted deeply in the land, journeys, and in the sacrament of embracing risk.

They are owned and displayed by investors in many countries, including NZ, Australia and the United States.

Borland’s exhibition is in the CAN Small Gallery from March 28 to April 11.

Creative Arts Napier are thrilled to announce Graham Stichbury’s new exhibition ‘Ancient Remnants’ at our Hastings Street Gallery throughout April 2024.

One of Graham Stichbury’s inspired oil paintings from his exhibition, Ancient Remnants - on show at CAN in April.

Graham Stichbury is a talented Napier artist who enjoys painting landscapes and seascapes in oils. He has lived in a number of locations within NZ and overseas, allowing him to expand his artistic interests.

His paintings often include glimpses of the mountain ranges, coast, rivers, lakes and native bush that make our environment such a special place to explore.

His work can be found in personal collections in NZ and overseas.

The Ancient Remnants exhibition is a collection of impressive oil paintings inspired by journeys into the amazing NZ forest.

Lastly this week, we are pleased to announce our brand new CAN School Holiday Programme taking place in the first week of the upcoming school holidays.

Dallas Wilcox, dubbed Miss Rainbow by her after-school art club students, will be taking the children on a creative journey throughout the four days of the programme held in the CAN workshop.

Booking is essential with flexible days available, this programme is ideal for primary and intermediate aged children. There are limited places, please visit the CAN website, or contact us for details and to book.