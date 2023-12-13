Check out Creative Art Napier's market for a few last-minute gifts.

It has been a challenging but ultimately successful year for CAN, with the galleries and our retail spaces filled with wonderful art, mostly by local artists and creatives. We have had many workshops in our spaces for the community to come in and try out new things and for artists to improve their skills and learn new ones.

I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their ongoing support of our community arts centre. We couldn’t do it without you. We are a registered charity that relies on the support of many groups and organisations to make ends meet.

We also rely heavily on our fantastic volunteer team to keep things running smoothly. We are a small team that delivers a big programme and I can’t thank my staff enough for their commitment and dedication to our mission.

Creative Arts Napier (CAN) general manager Tania Wright.

From the team at CAN we wish you all a safe, fun and happy Christmas and wish you all the best for the coming year.

Struggling to find that special something for that special someone? Currently we have our always-popular summer market at CAN. Come on in for the opportunity to buy incredible handcrafted goodies from Hawke’s Bay artists and designers. The market is open every day during opening hours until January 4.

First up in 2024 we have an exciting exhibition opening in our main gallery in January. “Royal Underground” will feature work by local legends on the scene Dali Susanto, Ethan Zonneveld and Nic Wilkey.

With a special holiday opening date of Thursday January 4 at 5pm, everyone is welcome to come along for a fun evening to celebrate this royal line-up and the beginning of the New Year.

We have a great line-up of arty and fun workshops for your young creatives this summer. With workshops by Dali Susanto, Erica Toh, Jessica Aguilar, Dallas Wilcox and Izumi Edmonds, from painting and textured art to sushi making.