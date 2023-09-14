Tuakana Teina - The Duality Of Atua, Mokopuna exhibition by sisters Emara and Paiana Whaanga.

OPINION

Friends and whānau celebrated the successful opening of Tuakana Teina – The Duality Of Atua, Mokopuna with us last Friday evening.

Artists and sisters Emara and Paiana Whaanga welcomed all to experience their soulful and innovative mixed media collection. You can view and purchase work from their beautiful exhibition at home in our Main Gallery until noon on Thursday, September 21.

In our Small Gallery, we are happy to house a special collaborative exhibition named Pieces of Me brought to us by Whatever It Takes Trust (WITT).

WITT is a community-based, peer support service organisation for mental health and addiction consumers who live in Hawke’s Bay. This delightful and hopeful exhibition is well worth a visit.

Armandos Kennedy exhibiting with WITT and his Invisibility Cloak.

“This exhibition illustrates our artists’ journey towards enhanced mental health and wellbeing, through a collection of paintings, prints, textile art, nature craft, paper craft, pottery and weaving. These artworks provide an insight into the potency of creativity as a means to support healthy ways of being, doing and knowing,” a WITT spokesperson said.

Creative Arts Napier is excited to announce that Fotofest is coming to Napier for the first time this year. The photography festival event for Hawke’s Bay is back this year from September 15 to 25.

With more than 20 exhibitions, mainly throughout the Hastings CBD, using vacant spaces, retail windows and laneways as well as two pop-up galleries, this 10-day event is for locals and visitors to the Bay to enjoy, ‘with or without a camera’. This event is in its second year and is managed by local photographer Shayne Jeffares.

CAN will be showcasing the Floral Monochrome Fusion exhibition, which will be occupying our Mezzanine Gallery throughout the Fotofest festival. It is a collaborative show of stunning art photography from local legends Lee Pritchard, Jen Fugle-Davis and Josh Mills.

Creative Arts Napier (CAN) general manager Tania Wright.

Coming up on Friday, September 22 we are looking forward to welcoming our two new gallery exhibitions, Inspired By Nature by master carver Michael Angel and Looking Up Is Good For the Soul by talented painter Kim Cleverton.

Both exhibitions will be on display with work available for purchase until noon on Thursday, October 5.

Celebrating our young creatives, the annual Harcourts Artex National Exhibition is running a kids’ competition this year. The top entries will be exhibited at CAN from September 22 till October 4. Open to everyone ages 5-14 years, head along to www.thebreeze.co.nz for all the details and to download an entry form.

St Beads will again be running their popular school holiday workshops at Creative Arts Napier in the first week of the upcoming school holidays. To book please visit www.stbeads.co.nz to book. There is a fantastic array is projects to choose from, including earrings, necklaces, bookmarks, keychains and more.

We also have some cool creative youth workshops with local legend Dali Susanto and inspiring art tutor Dallas Wilcox planned for the second week. Details coming soon, please contact us with any queries.

Save the date: The Creative Arts Napier AGM will be held at CAN on Wednesday, October 4 at 5.30pm. Members have voting rights, so please ensure that your membership is up to date.

If you are not currently a member and would like a say on who governs CAN, its performance and future direction, then come in and sign up before 4pm on Tuesday, October 4.

You can support CAN by joining as a member for just $30 per year.

Remember to check out our website for upcoming exhibitions, events and workshops www.thecan.co.nz.



