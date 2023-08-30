Purple Haze, acrylic by Paul Soanes.

OPINION

It’s been lovely to see some blue sky days and sunshine - the Napier that we know and love.

At CAN we have been getting busier with visitors and are looking forward to a great summer season of exhibitions and events.

We enjoyed a very successful double opening of the Hawke’s Bay Inkers’ new printmaking exhibition East Side Story 6 in our Main Gallery and Natacha Riou’s The Four Elements in our Small Gallery. You still have until September 8 to come and check out these fantastic exhibitions.

HB Inkers Exhibition Opening at CAN.

Napier artist Paul Soane has put together a great selection of acrylic paintings for his new exhibition The Night Gallery in our foyer from Friday, September 1 for the month.

Soane is a self-taught local artist who has been painting for more than 11 years. From a creative family of visual artists and musicians, he hopes you enjoy viewing his work as much as he enjoyed creating it.

“I am passionate and inspired by the Hawke’s Bay landscapes and seascapes, finding there is so much beauty around and with the changing seasons the variety is stunning.

“I also love rising early to capture the glorious sunrises and later, the sunsets,” said Soane.

Coming very soon, we are pleased to welcome back artist Emara Whaanga and introduce her sister Paiana Whaanga with their new exhibition in our Main Gallery this September 8-21.

Creative Arts Napier (CAN) general manager Tania Wright.

Tuakana Teina – The Duality Of Atua, Mokopuna will open at CAN on Friday, September 8 from 5 to 7pm. All are welcome to come along and celebrate the opening of this special exhibition.

We are also looking forward to a collective exhibition curated by Whatever It Takes Trust (WITT) at CAN’s Small Gallery from September 8 to 21.

“This exhibition illustrates the artists’ journey towards enhanced mental health and wellbeing, through a collection of paintings, prints, textile art, nature craft, paper craft, pottery and weaving.

“These artworks provide an insight into the potency of creativity as a means to support healthy ways of being, doing and knowing,” explained WITT.

The CAN AGM will be held on Wednesday, October 4 at 5.30pm. Friends of CAN members have voting rights so please ensure that your membership is up to date. If you are not currently a member and would like a say on who governs CAN, its performance and future direction then come in and sign up before October 4.

You can support CAN by joining as a member for just $30 per year.

Remember to check out our website for upcoming exhibitions and workshops and our school holiday programme at www.thecan.co.nz.








