Curator and artist Putaanga Waitoa working in her studio.

OPINION

I can’t believe we’re nearing the end of our first month at Can for 2024. We have some exciting exhibitions coming up for you as we cruise into February.

In a breathtaking celebration of indigenous artistry, diversity and storytelling, a groundbreaking exhibition is set to open its doors on January 26 at 6pm in our main gallery.

Curated by Putaanga Waitoa, “Trick or Treaty” emerges as a vibrant tribute to Māui Tikitiki-a-Taranga, a figure embedded deeply in whakapapa Māori, often celebrated for his cleverness, resourcefulness and ability to navigate challenges with wit.

The creatives participating in this exhibition have drawn inspiration from Māui’s multi-faceted character, infusing their works with a sense of creativity and resilience that mirrors the enduring spirit of tangata whenua.

The exhibition, held at Creative Arts Napier, promises to be a vibrant showcase featuring 14 creatives, both established and emerging, who have joined forces to explore and celebrate the resilience of tangata whenua and uphold the mana of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

This exhibition serves as a bridge, uniting past and present, tradition and innovation, and contemporary discourse, weaving tangata whenua and tangata Tiriti—a testament to the enduring legacy of Māui and the profound significance of indigenous narratives.

Through “Trick or Treaty”, the spirit of the trickster lives on, captivating hearts and minds, inspiring curiosity and fostering a deeper appreciation for the rich tapestry of indigenous cultures.

Opening in the Can Small Gallery on January 26 at 5pm is “Down the Rabbit Hole”, a captivating solo exhibition by a multi-talented artist, Rob Kemp, known as Arkay.

Rob Kemp working out of a home studio on a piece from “Down the Rabbit Hole".

With a life-long passion for art stemming from early encounters with a pencil, Arkay has journeyed from offset printing to the vibrant world of tattoo artistry. Despite the demands of life, painting has remained a steadfast passion, weaving its way through his artistic tapestry.

This exhibition delves into two intriguing realms: the rabbit holes of conspiracy and the intricate labyrinths of addiction and obsession.

Through a unique lens, Arkay explores the mysterious allure of hidden truths and the complexities of human compulsion. The pieces are testaments to Rob’s artistic evolution and a daring venture into uncharted territories.

Beyond the canvas, Arkay is a seasoned musician, having lent guitars and vocals to various local metal bands and currently fronting the long-standing five-piece, Gunt.

This convergence of artistic expressions showcases the diverse facets of his creative spirit, making “Down the Rabbit Hole” a not-to-be-missed exploration into the depths of imagination and introspection.

Can has a special opportunity for young creatives during National Seaweek in March, the 2024 Seaweek Youth Art Exhibition.

Young creatives can create an ocean-inspired work of art and see it on display in the Small Gallery at Can. It could be a painting, drawing, sculpture, photograph, printmaking or mixed media - all mediums are welcome and encouraged.

With three age categories and six fantastic prizes to be won, anyone aged 5 – 16 is welcome to enter and can collect an entry form from Can or the National Aquarium of NZ for all the details.

An opening celebration will be held on March 1, coinciding with the opening of “Out of the Blue”, an exhibition featuring ocean-inspired works by Hawke’s Bay artists.

Leading into the exhibition, we are holding two FREE kids’ workshops at Can, giving young artists the opportunity to come and work on their Seaweek piece for the exhibition.

Youth tutor Dallas Wilcox will be on-hand to offer guidance and advice, and there will be some materials available. There is no need to register for these workshops - come along with your child between 1-4pm on February 24 and 25.

As always, please email bookings@thecan.co.nz with any questions. The 2024 Seaweek Youth Art Exhibition is proudly supported by the National Aquarium of NZ and Creative Communities Napier.

Peter Gleeson's art piece Koru Diptych #2.

New to the Can Hastings Street Gallery in February is Peter Gleeson. A digital artist based in Napier, Gleeson takes inspiration from his travels around New Zealand and internationally, often re-imagining photos he has taken in digital form.

In particular, he enjoys creating dramatic clouds and waves, and will often spend too much time outside staring at those when he should be doing something else.

His style is heavily influenced by lino-cut and wood-cut techniques, and he enjoys the interplay of light and shadows and the contrasting shapes that enables. Framed and unframed prints will be available to purchase during the exhibition throughout February.

Lastly this week, we are happy to confirm the Can After School Art Club will be returning in Term 1. Youth tutor Wilcox has a new creative curriculum prepared, including graffiti, still-life illusion line drawings, monochromatic landscapes, pastel Northern Lights, positive/negative paper art, perspective road drawing and textured flower paintings.

Held on Thursday afternoons from 3.15pm-4.45pm, this class is ideal for young creatives aged 8-13. Email bookings@thecan.co.nz or visit our website for more information. Get in quick, as spaces are limited.