Ponga by weaver Agnes Hauptli is set to be one of many tactile weaving art pieces at CAN’s exhibition.

As June 22 marked New Zealand’s shortest day and we can start looking ahead to longer and warmer days, this is just a reminder that our galleries are always full of lovely things and it’s warm inside.

I am delighted that the much-admired wall of flower paintings from the HB Art Guide Showcase exhibition will remain on display in our workshop gallery for another month – a colourful reminder of the summer to come.

The popular CAN Winter Makers Market is currently in our Main Gallery until June 29 and presents a unique opportunity to browse locally made, beautifully handcrafted products made by our talented Hawke’s Bay artists and support our local makers.

A lovely selection of paintings from the HB Art Guide exhibition at Creative Arts Napier (CAN).

To celebrate Matariki in July we have the following exhibitions. In our Main Gallery, we are pleased to feature an exhibition from the Professional Weavers Network of NZ.

This tactile exhibition that blends imagination, skill and creative flair, Ngahere – The Bush of Aotearoa, brings together some of New Zealand’s most talented weavers. It features over 45 stunning artworks, including hand-woven textured and gauze fabrics, tapestries, Jacquard weaves, floor rugs and cushions.

The installation of hand-woven works offers a unique way of experiencing the great beauty of the New Zealand bush expressed through the work of highly skilled and talented individual artist weavers.

Taking their inspiration from the wide variety of experiences to be found in the bush, and reflecting them in a kaleidoscope of textures, colours and filtered light, the weavers have interpreted the theme in many different ways – keeping the textures and colours of the bush of Aotearoa in mind, though not necessarily being literal in the approach.

Creative Arts Napier (CAN) general manager Tania Wright.

The Professional Weavers Network of New Zealand (PWN) was established in 1991 after a group of dedicated weavers recognised the need for a national forum focused on the art of weaving. This was to be done through the pursuit of excellence and the promotion of hand-woven textiles.

Shining in our Small Gallery in July we welcome Kare, a celebration of wahinetanga as Matariki rises. This is a multi-directional, multi-layered karanga – a stirring call across time, space, and art forms.

Bringing together 11 wāhine artists, from different backgrounds and mediums, to share and hold space for one another throughout Matariki, Kare’s steely focus is fixed, ka mua ka muri – while one note acknowledges the past, another welcomes the future.

Beckoning its community is curator Putaanga Waitoa’s distinctly wahine Māori voice, Kare is a clear, resounding call for change, echoing across the contemporary art spaces of Te Matau-a-Māui and beyond.

Featuring artists include:

Alex Heperi

Renee Paku

Jessa kaa te pō Strachan

Nephi Tupaea

Te Aho Jordan

Te Kira

Whakamoe

Vaila Hedges

Alexandra Dawson

Ahi Nyx

Tarisse King

Putaanga Waitoa

We have a limited amount of exhibition and workshop space available for the remainder of the year. If you are interested in booking some space please contact our bookings manager Michelle at bookings@thecan.co.nz or come in and talk to one of our friendly team.