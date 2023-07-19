Check out this 1935 laced jumper with its matching 1938 Skirt, by Denise Gore in one of CAN’s new exhibitions.

Check out this 1935 laced jumper with its matching 1938 Skirt, by Denise Gore in one of CAN’s new exhibitions.

There is a busy time coming up for CAN with all of our spaces changing and new exhibitions moving in from July 21.

Brought to you especially for Winter Art Deco Weekend and beyond, we have up on our mezzanine the Art of Art Deco featuring the evolution of the posters created for the summer festival from 1989-2023.

This exhibition includes information about the creation and creators of the images. Alongside this exhibition will be knitted masterpieces of 1930/40s fashion kindly on loan from our Saturday morning knitters group that meets in our member’s lounge.

We also have Graham Morrell in our workshop with his reimagined digitally enhanced photography of iconic Art Deco buildings.

Creative Arts Napier (CAN) general manager Tania Wright.

Graham has always liked the architecture of the Art Deco buildings in Napier which has inspired him to turn “building restorer” on his stunning photographs, doing some plastering, removing and replacing windows, signwriting, straightening up buildings, removing aircon units, rust stains, moss, bird poop and taking out trees that block a proper view of the architecture – no chainsaws required!

“I hope I’ve brought some of these buildings back to life, showing what some were like, what some could have been like, or how I think they now look better in my photographs,” Graham said.

Jane Brimblecombe also returns to our workshop with her stunning mosaic glass mirrors. Jane has exhibited her work since 1999 and had her first solo exhibition in 2001. Her work sells internationally.

She has her work in the British High Commission, Museum Hotel Apartments, Goethe Institute, the homes of local and international celebrities and in the Pa House permanent collection.

Drop into CAN and have a look at this beautiful Dragonfly Garden by Jane Brimblecombe.

Her inspiration comes from the sea and music and celebrates light. She is a singer, songwriter and published poet.

In the CAN Main Gallery, we are excited to welcome the World Clay Collab, an international ceramic exhibition that has made its way to Napier.

When Coni Kalinowski relocated to Auckland from Las Vegas she became interested in bringing her two cities and love for clay together.

“I started talking with Thom Bumblauskas and Peter Jakubowski, owners of Clay Arts Vegas, in the US about what a collaboration project might look like to bring clay artists from New Zealand and the US together in a creative process that would showcase our different styles and traditions and our mutual love of clay art,” Coni said.

For Coni, she also hoped t the project would broaden international awareness of New Zealand clay art and artists. Her experience of the clay community here, as an outsider, was that it was very close-knit and did not get the exposure it deserves beyond the confines of our islands.

These exhibitions all begin on Friday, July 21 and everyone is welcome to the opening evening at 5pm at CAN.

CAN is also host to a variety of workshop experiences from painting, printing, resin, sewing, drawing and much more. Check out our website to find out what’s coming up at www.thecan.co.nz

We are keen to run more workshops at the CAN and are currently looking for tutors. If you are interested in joining our team please contact our bookings manager Michelle at bookings@thecan.co.nz or Tania @manager@thecan.co.nz.

We look forward to welcoming you into our creative space.



