Surrounded by art supplies donated by the Taupō community are (from left) Carol Goodier, Gill Warren, Maggie Rudd and Ella Mandac.

Creative Arts Napier (CAN) in collaboration with Taupō Artists have managed to collectively raise $9000 towards the restoration of the Waiohiki Creative Arts Village which was devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Both held successful exhibitions in Napier and Taupō and are pleased with the support from their communities and the result.

The Taupō artists arrived at CAN with the pictured art supplies generously donated to support art recovery classes and artists affected by the disaster. There is a second load of supplies arriving soon.

“This has been an opportunity to support our arts community and form a relationship with the arts community in Taupō. I hope we will be able to build on this relationship into the future,” says Creative Arts manager Tania Wright.

Fundraising organiser Wendy O’Callaghan said when the cyclone hit, she wondered what she could do to help.

“What can I do to help ran through my mind when I saw the devastation in Hawke’s Bay. Pablo Picasso once said, ‘Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life’ which sums up why I decided to organise the Taupō Community Art fundraiser event. Active Arts Taupō hosted the occasion and we were overwhelmed with the generous response from the arts community.”