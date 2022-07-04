Police used Google Maps and video footage from security cameras to track the movements of a Holden Calais on the day that Peter Lui died. Photo / Google Streetmaps

A network of security cameras recorded Outlaws motorcycle club member Peter Lui's last ride through Napier in the minutes before he was fatally stabbed.

A series of photographs, video recordings and Google Streetview images has been shown to a murder trial in the High Court at Napier.

The video was collected from security cameras on businesses along the route from the Gull Taradale service station – where Lui filled up his motorcycle – to the street where he was attacked, Mersey Street in Pandora, on March 29 last year.

Some of the videos show Lui's Harley Davidson motorcycle passing the camera, to be followed seconds later by a maroon-coloured car.

The trial jury has been told that Lui was knocked from his bike in Mersey Street by a maroon Holden Calais driven by Hemi Rapata Meihana Cahill.

Immediately afterwards, two men got out of the car and Lui was attacked and stabbed 13 times.

The Outlaws gang patch he was wearing was stolen.

Lui, who was still alive when the first police officer got to the scene, was taken to hospital by ambulance but was later pronounced dead.

Cahill, 30, has pleaded not guilty to being a party to murder and assault using a motor vehicle as a weapon.

He has pleaded guilty to the aggravated robbery of Lui's Outlaw patch.

Detective Kate Hyde, who collected the video footage from numerous businesses in and around the Pandora industrial area, showed the images to the court on Monday and Tuesday.

Under questioning from Crown counsel Cameron Stuart, she located the various businesses using Google satellite maps and Streetview images.

She then showed the movements of the vehicles past the different cameras, some of which provided time stamps.

On Monday, Stuart said that the two men in the car had pursued Lui intending to take his patch.

"They stripped him of his patch and took it as a trophy," Stuart said.

Defence counsel Eric Forster questioned Hyde about cameras seen in a photograph on the outside of the Outlaws gang pad in Mersey Street.

He asked if there had been any footage obtained from there.

"The hard drive was obtained and analysed but there was nothing recorded," Hyde said.

The jury has been told that Cahill's associate, Belmont Sonny Freedom Eruiti Te Aonui-Tawhai, 23, has already pleaded guilty to murder, aggravated robbery and assault with a weapon.

The trial before Justice Christine Grice and a jury of seven women and five men has been set down to last two weeks.