Napier CAB collects for community organisation Re-source.

Napier Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) might have been ahead of their game when they closed their doors the day before Cyclone Gabrielle tore through Hawke’s Bay a little over a month ago.

“We knew it was coming. But we were hoping to reopen on the Wednesday,” says manager Jenny Pearce.

CAB, which specialises in confidential information and advice to assist people with legal, debt, consumer, housing and other problems, ended up being closed for a week. Although they were not an actual emergency response team, Jenny says they found themselves having to respond to many more enquiries than usual.

“We are finding that although a lot of information is on Facebook and the local newspapers, people are still asking us where to get help, what they are entitled to, how to volunteer and where to donate items.”

Along with the Bower St premises having no power or internet, many staff and volunteers were personally affected by the flooding. But that didn’t stop them turning up for work and going the extra mile.

“I’m so proud of the fact we’ve been able to keep going. They’re a really good, close group.”

Napier CAB also had to call on Volunteering HB for extra receptionists when one of the bridges was out.

“We didn’t expect those volunteers to sit in a queue and then come in to work.”

Jenny says having enough volunteers meant they were able to connect people to the right places. She says after the initial shock, reality started to set in.

“People had to deal with insurance, etc. We were fielding such a variety of enquiries.”

The diversity of queries included a lot about trees, many relating to employment issues and others about accommodation. Jenny says one enquiry was from someone who was halfway through their employment contract when the cyclone hit and their contract then ended. Another person hadn’t been paid as they couldn’t work during the cyclone.

“We had one from a tenant who had never had any damp in their rental but after the cyclone they had a leak and the property manager had given them incorrect advice. Someone else wanted to know where to go to be reimbursed for the loss of their freezer.”

She says listening to people’s stories can be quite distressing.

“There’s a lot of extra pressure. We make sure we have enough to man the bureau. There’s been a lot of goodwill and compassion - people have been rallying around.”

Face to face enquiries coming into the bureau have started to increase.

“We get a lot of referrals from government agencies, we have local information and connect with different organisations. A lot of people simply want to talk and express what’s happening to them.”

CAB volunteer Bryce helping a client.

March 20-26 is CAB Awareness Week. CAB Napier and Hastings will be celebrating diversity and multiculturalism within their service.

“At the Citizens Advice Bureau, we are committed to making sure our service is inclusive of everyone and that language is not a barrier to people accessing our service and information about their rights and obligations.

“We know that life can be difficult here in Aotearoa when English isn’t your first language – navigating information, addressing issues and getting things done can be hard and stressful. The CAB provides a safe space for everyone where we can help people access the information, advice, support and services they need – regardless of what language they speak.”

A new language support system has been set up to improve clients’ access to the CAB service in their own language.

“This service is available wherever you are in the country and can be accessed by calling the CAB or visiting your local bureau.”

CAB has volunteers who are multilingual and can help clients in their own language.

“Our system allows the CAB you get in touch with to find who is available to speak with you in your language and to connect you up. This enables people to interact with the CAB service directly in their preferred language.”

More volunteer interviewers are needed in both Napier and Hastings. If you think you can help, contact Jenny on 06 835 9664 or Hastings CAB manager David Gerbault on 06 8768423.

Anyone needing advice can contact the Napier Citizens Advice Bureau in Bower House, Bower St, Monday to Friday 9am-4pm or phone 06 8359664 or 0800 367 222. Alternatively, you can email on napier@cab.org.nz. Confidentiality is assured.



