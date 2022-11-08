By the numbers: Napier's biggest weekend since the Covid pandemic began

The wave of people in Napier for the Six60 concert and other events that boosted business in the city. Photo / Paul Taylor

Eftpos use in Napier at the weekend was almost one-third up on the same weekend last year the city capitalised on its biggest weekend since before the first Covid restrictions more than two and a half years ago.

Foot counts in the CBD were also up by almost half, which the Napier City Council says was among the benefits of having the IronMaori Quarter, giant cruise liner Ovation of the Seas and the Six60 concert (attendance 15,000) all hitting town on the same weekend.

On the downside was some traffic confusion and congestion stemming from road closures and restrictions in place in relation to the IronMaori Quarter triathlon along the beachfront road network and the concert at McLean Park, both on Saturday.

Influxes of visitors are expected in Napier throughout the summer, including the arrival of 2500 cruise passengers on the Grand Princess on Friday, the full IronMaori Toa on December 3, Art Deco Festival on February 16-19 (with almost 6000 passengers on four liners during the week), and the Sting concert at Mission Estate Winery, Taradale on March 4.

Figures have been revealed by Bellwether, which has pedestrian counter sensors throughout the Napier CBD and in selected stores across the wider Hawke's Bay region, with each pedestrian moving past a counter counting as one movement.

Napier City Council economic development manager Bill Roberts for Napier City Council says added visitor numbers in the city directly translate to increases in spending.

"Big events and more visitors are a really great sign that we are coming out of some pretty challenging times for our retailers," he says.

"We've got a dynamic coastal city here with lots going on and it rewards travellers and visitors by giving them a great experience," he says. "Visitors are happy to spend time and money in the city, it's a fantastic result for Hawke's Bay last week and with The Grand Princess due on Friday with 2500 passengers on board the good times are set to continue".

Street performers in Napier during the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship's first visit to the city. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay Tourism CEO Hamish Saxton says businesses would have been delighted after the difficult times of the last two years.

Additionally, there had been many anecdotal comments by visitors about the "buzz" and the potential return of international visitors by car, plane and sea, he said.