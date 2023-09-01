Bush football and hockey wrapped up the season with a prizegiving held at Bush Multisport Trust Lounge.
A great evening was had by all, celebrating the 2023 season successes.
The Bush Hockey Committee was thanked for putting together the meal.
Prize-winners for 2023 were:
Bush Football
Golden Boot - Liam Williamson
Most Improved Player - Cory Jensen
Players’ Player - Mike Napier
Most Valuable Player - Mike Napier
Manager of the Year - Josh Chard
Volunteer of the Year - Caleb Henderson
Bush Women’s Hockey
Most Improved Player - Sara Hilhorst
Best Young Up and Coming Player - Abby Treder
Most Dedicated Player - Brooke Batley
Players’ Player - Tania McKay
Most Valuable Player - Tania McKay
Bush Men’s Hockey
Most Improved Player - Brook McDonald
Players’ Player - Keegan Harnett
Most Valuable Player - Chris Mathews