Football: Mike Napier, Caleb Henderson, Liam Williamson, Josh Chard, Cory Jenson (absent).

Bush football and hockey wrapped up the season with a prizegiving held at Bush Multisport Trust Lounge.

A great evening was had by all, celebrating the 2023 season successes.

The Bush Hockey Committee was thanked for putting together the meal.

Hockey: Tania McKay, Brook McDonald, Abby Treder, Brooke Batlet, Sara Hilhorst, Chris Mathews, Keegan Harnett (absent).

Prize-winners for 2023 were:

Bush Football

Golden Boot - Liam Williamson

Most Improved Player - Cory Jensen

Players’ Player - Mike Napier

Most Valuable Player - Mike Napier

Manager of the Year - Josh Chard

Volunteer of the Year - Caleb Henderson

Bush Women’s Hockey

Most Improved Player - Sara Hilhorst

Best Young Up and Coming Player - Abby Treder

Most Dedicated Player - Brooke Batley

Players’ Player - Tania McKay

Most Valuable Player - Tania McKay

Bush Men’s Hockey

Most Improved Player - Brook McDonald

Players’ Player - Keegan Harnett

Most Valuable Player - Chris Mathews