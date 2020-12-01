Bush Schools Athletic Sports run at last

Girls 10 year 100m heat.

BTG071220PAHS2 Caption: Charlotte Hull - Makuri School; Jess Monk - Alfredton; Bridie King - Ballance and Manaia Aspinall - Pahiatua. Friends catch up.

BTG071220PAHS3 Caption: Girls - A Year 10 100m heat

The Bush Schools Athletic Sports were postponed from Wednesday to Friday recently due to the weather and all but two schools were able to attend.

Charlotte Hull - Makuri School; Jess Monk - Alfredton; Bridie King - Ballance and Manaia Aspinall - Pahiatua. Friends catch up.

Nearly 300 pupils 8 years and over participated. Noteworthy were a group of Tararua College students who spent the day running field events and Bush Multi-Sports Trust for providing the facilities.