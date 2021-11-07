Bush Ruahine Indoor Bowls under way

Prizegiving winners.

With the Covid alert level dropping to level 2 in our part of the country, club bowls started around the week of September 13.

Our first centre event was the Unattached Pairs, on September 25 with a 1pm start, Karen Cuming and Lance Stuart beat Corriene Mitchinson and Tom Pinfold in the final.

Next up were the Triples Championships on October 2 with a 9.30am start. Honours on the day went to Jude Martin, Trudy Watson and Clair Ward over John Johnson, Colleen McCutcheon and John DeAdman.

First Summer Pairs: runner-up Grant Mainwaring and Jude Martin (skip), 1 Raymond Martin (Skip) and Trudy Martin.

The following weekend of Saturday, October 9 was the McIlroy Cup, which is a drawn triples event. This was won by Derek Cuming, John DeAdman and Gayleen Mason, with all four wins and most points scored. Runners-up were Mike Fouhy, Lance Stuart and Clair Ward. This was followed by afternoon tea and then our annual prizegiving.

Of note was Mike Fouhy gaining his first Gold Star (five championship wins) and Paul McKay who gained his fourth Gold Star. Congratulations to these two and to all championship winners this season.

The Christmas Fours were played on Saturday, October 11. While entries were down, we still had a good turnout. The Hawke's Bay visitors of Mark Appleby, Buzz Abraham, Carol Wilkinson and Kirston Harrison won the day over locals Derek Cuming, Gayleen Mason, Marie Schroder and Sharon Staples.

On the club scene, Sports Centre, Dannevirke, have held their Championship Triples which were won by Corriene Mitchinson, Lois Ogier and Judy Duncan. While at Mangatainoka, they had their Championship Pairs, being won by Marie Schroder and Matt Hickey over Karen Cuming and Sharon Staples.

Then on October 13, they played their Handicap Singles, which were won by Lance Stuart over Derek Cuming.

Then on October 20, they had their closing night with visitors from all other clubs attending. With a full hall, a noisy good night's bowling was enjoyed.

Wrapping up October's bowls, we held the first of our Summer Pairs on Wednesday, October 27. These were won by Jude Martin and Grant Mainwaring over Raymond Martin and Trudy Watson. Our appreciation goes to all the neighbouring bowlers who turned up to support this event.

It is with extreme sadness that we record the loss of one of the true gentlemen of our sport, in Terry McKay. To Joycelyn and family, the indoor bowling community extend their deepest condolences. Both Terry and Joycelyn are life members of the Rua Roa Club and Terry's cheeky competitiveness and friendliness is being sorely missed. Rest well, old Master.