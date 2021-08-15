Bush Ruahine Indoor Bowls champions

Masters 4's winners John Chapman, Gavin Traill, Carol Coler and Mike Fouhy.

After the Nationals at the start of June our next local event was the Champion of Champion Singles on June 26. There were good entries and a two life play-off for the qualifiers, this ensues a full day's bowling, which saw Anthony Mason triumph over Jude Martin after playing each other three times during the day.

The Convery Shield Rep match to be played on Sunday in Foxton was cancelled due to the Wellington Area Covid blip. Next up was the fourth round of Interclub played on Thursday July 1, followed by the fifth round on July 22.

Champ of Champ Singles: 1 Anthony Mason, 2 Jude Martin.

We should be able to report on some front runners next report.

Saturday July 3, Bush Ruahine hosted the Champion of Champion Zone play-offs and also the NZ Mixed Fours Zone play-offs. Anthony Mason did well to win the Singles while the Mixed Fours was won by the Hawke's Bays team.

On Sunday the NZ Mixed Pairs and NZ Masters Fours Zone finals were also played off. The Pairs also being won by the Hawke's Bay pair while the Masters Fours was won by our team of Mike Fouhy, Gavin Trail, John Chapman and Carol Coler. We wish this team and also Anthony all the best for the NZ play-offs.

Thursday July 8 was another round of our Open Triples tournaments and this was won by Mike Fouhy, John Chapman and Sharon Staples over Gavin Drysdale and Carol Coler – a two-person team.

Then in the weekend on Saturday July 10, the Championship Singles were played. In a close fought final, Cameron McKay beat Derek Cuming to take the title. Sunday July 11 saw the playing of the Noel Dick Trophy Rep match against Hawke's Bay hosted by Bush Ruahine. Playing Fours, Pairs and Singles over two rounds, the home turf advantage saw Bush Ruahine regain the trophy.

Lett Trophy was played on Thursday July 15 with Toki beating St Jo's 20–16.

St Jo's held their Championship Pairs on Monday June 28 and this was won by Derek Cuming and Chris Archer as the only qualifers. While on June 30, Toki had their Championship Singles and this was won by John Wright over Lance Stuart.

The weekend of July 17–18 was the playing of the Patterson Trophy hosted by Hutt Valley and contested by the six associations in the Lower North Island made up of two teams of four playing Fours, Pairs and Singles over five rounds, to pick the winner to contest the Welsh Trophy for national supremacy.

Bush Ruahine came fourth but scored more overall points than they have for some time. A great effort by our teams of Jude Martin, Anthony Mason, Raymond Martin, Karl Schroder and Karen Cuming, Cameron McKay, Colleen McCutchen and Mike Fouhy.

Remember, it's not too late to join the fun, look us up and come along.