Bush men's hockey team wins final in Manawatu competition

Bush Senior Men hockey team.

The division 3 Manawatu men's hockey final took place on Saturday, September 25, at the twin turfs in Palmerston North. The final was between Bush and Levin, both games played during the season had been draws, so a tough fight was ahead.

This is Bush men's first season in the Hockey Manawatu competition, and they made it into the finals, sitting at the top of the table. The final started fast with both teams having chances to score but failing, closing out the first quarter nil-all.

Levin attacked well in the second quarter, but with a turnover from Korey Broughton and then a quick through ball to Logan McHardy in the circle, he was taken out by the Levin goalkeeper and Bush was awarded a stroke.

Ben Molloy successfully scored the stroke giving Bush a 1-0 lead. The team took some confidence from the first goal. It was not long after that Todd McHardy put one in the back of the net to make it 2-0 to Bush.

Levin fought hard to try to score before halftime, however, Bush managed to get another turnover and Jackson Gattsche got a penalty corner. Blair Hodgson scored a rebound from John Alexander's drag-flick, making it 3-0 to Bush at halftime.

Levin started the second half strongly with numerous penalty corners, but Bush's tight defence held, with goalkeeper Clint Easton playing a massive role in keeping Levin scoreless.

With Bush still leading by three, they ran the clock out in the last quarter and took the victory over Levin 3-0. "The boys had an awesome season and deserved the win," said Bush captain Todd McHardy. "What a great achievement for the Bush Men's Hockey Club." Go the Bushies.