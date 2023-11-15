Ellen Ireland with Poppy at the Bush Districts Agricultural club day. Photo / Leanne Warr

Organisers of the Bush Districts Agricultural Club show day are calling it a success.

Held at the Blackwell property beside Mangamaire Community Hall, more than 50 children from eight local schools entered lambs and calves.

Maddie Giddens with Scarlett and Liam Giddens with Midnight at the Bush Districts Agricultural day. Photo / Leanne Warr

Each child was rewarded with at least one ribbon, a certificate, prize bag and a chocolate bar.

Local businesses also contributed to a raffle, which helped cover costs for the day. Sponsors included Farmlands, Farm Source, Ravensdown and Perrin Ag.

Sophie Beech, Supreme Champion Lamb, and Bradley Ireland, Supreme Champion Calf. Both are from St Anthony's school. Photo / April Schroder

Harry Leggett from Kumeroa School, was Champion - Leading in the intermediate calf section. Photo / April Schroder

Ruby Moore was senior champion calf. Photo / April Schroder

Ella Dench was junior champion in the lamb category. Photo / April Schroder

Mention was also made of Graeme Olsen who has contributed 53 years of dedicated service to the day, either as a judge, committee member or patron.

Results:

Senior Calves Year 7-8:

Leading:

1. Ian Beech, St Anthony’s Ruby Moore, St Anthony’s Naomi Mabey, Ballance Eve Sowry, Kumeroa.

Care & Attention:

Ruby Moore, St Anthony’s Eve Sowry, Kumeroa Naomi Mabey, Ballance Hayden Jannings, St Anthony’s

Friesian Calf

1. Ruby Moore, St Anthony’s 2. Hayden Jannings, St Anthony’s

Jersey Calf: Naomi Mabey, Ballance

Other Breed Calf: Olivia Marsden, Pahīatua

Beef Calf

1. Ian Beech, St Anthony’s 2. Eve Sowry, Kumeroa

3. Liam Brown-Gleeson, Pahīatua

Senior Champion: Ruby Moore, St Anthony’s.

Senior Reserve Champion:

Naomi Mabey, Ballance

Intermediate Calves Year 4-6:

Leading

Harry Leggett, Kumeroa Hollie Giddens, Eketāhuna Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s Ellen Ireland, St Anthony’s

Care & Attention

Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s Marty Algie, Pahīatua Ellen Ireland, St Anthony’s Harry Leggett, Kumeroa

Friesian Calf

Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s Madison Rankin, Eketāhuna

Crossbred Calf: Ellen Ireland, St Anthony’s

Other Breed Calf: Hollie Giddens, Eketāhuna

Beef Calf

Harry Leggett, Kumeroa Marty Algie, Pahīatua Tyne Hogg, Pahīatua

Intermediate Champion: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s.

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Harry Leggett, Kumeroa.

Junior Calves Year 0-3:

Leading:

Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna Maddie Giddens, Eketāhuna

Care & Attention

Maddie Giddens, Eketāhuna Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna

Friesian Calf

Maddie Giddens, Eketāhuna Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna

Junior Champion: Maddie Giddens, Eketāhuna

Junior Reserve Champion: Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna

Calf Finals

Champion Leading: Harry Leggett, Kumeroa

Reserve Champion: Hollie Giddens, Eketāhuna

Champion Care & Attention: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s

Reserve Champion: Ruby Moore, St Anthony’s

Champion Friesian Calf: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s

Reserve Champion: Ruby Moore, St Anthony’s

Champion Jersey Calf: Naomi Mabey, Ballance

Champion Crossbred Calf: Ellen Ireland, St Anthony’s

Champion Other Breed Calf: Hollie Giddens, Eketāhuna

Reserve Champion: Olivia Marsden, Pahīatua

Champion Beef Calf: Ian Beech, St Anthony’s

Reserve Champion: Eve Sowry, Kumeroa

School Group of Three Best Calves

Eketāhuna Pahīatua St Anthony’s Pahiatua/St Anthony’s

LIC Ribbon: Tyne Hogg, Pahīatua

Overall Dairy Type Champion: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s

Supreme Champion Calf: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s

Senior Lambs Year 7-8:

Pet Lamb

Quinn Cooper Alfredton Lucy Schnell, Mangatainoka Sophie Bourke, Pahīatua Deklan May, Pahīatua

Export Lamb

Caitlyn Hughes, Pahīatua Deklan May, Pahīatua Sophie Bourke, Pahīatua William Cunningham, St Anthony’s

Blackface Lamb

Caitlyn Hughes, Pahīatua Quinn Cooper, Alfredton Lucy Schnell, Mangatainoka Noah Duffy, Eketāhuna

Romney Lamb: Sophie Bourke, Pahīatua

White Face Short Wool

Deklan May, Pahiatua Latika McGregor, Mangatainoka Charlotte Fouhy, St Anthony’s William Cunningham, St Anthony’s

Senior Champion: Sophie Bourke, Pahīatua

Senior Reserve Champion: Caitlyn Hughes, Pahīatua

Intermediate Lambs Year 5-6

Pet Lamb

Amy Rogers, Pahīatua Pearl Cunningham, St Anthony’s Tim Bolton, Woodville Nina Algie, Pahīatua

Export Lamb

Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s Nina Algie, Pahīatua Charlotte Bourke, Pahīatua Amy Rogers, Pahīatua

Intermediate Lambs Year 4-5:

Pet Lamb

Jordyn May, Pahīatua Serafina McGregor, Mangatainoka Amelia Fouhy, St Anthony’s Jack Schnell, Mangatainoka

Export Lamb

Jordyn May, Pahīatua Serafina McGregor, Mangatainoka Amelia Fouhy, St Anthony’s Braxton Duffy, Eketāhuna

Intermediate Lambs

Blackface Lamb

Nina Algie, Pahīatua Charlotte Bourke, Pahīatua Serafina McGregor, Mangatainoka & Amelia Fouhy, St Anthony’s Molly Brown, Woodville & Ben Hapuku, Woodville

Romney Lamb

Braxton Duffy, Eketāhuna Amy Rogers, Pahīatua Tim Bolton, Woodville Jack Schnell, Mangatainoka

Other Long Wool Breed

Jordyn May, Pahīatua Kathy Henson, Woodville

White Face Short Wool

Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s Pearl Cunningham, St Anthony’s

Intermediate Champion: Jordyn May, Pahīatua

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s

Junior Lambs Year 0-3

Pet Lamb

Harry Rogers, Pahīatua Ella Dench, Pahīatua Reece Hapuku, Woodville Jayden Bourke, Pahīatua

Export Lamb

Ella Dench, Pahīatua Leighton Brown-Gleeson, Pahīatua Rita Algie, Pahīatua Jayden Bourke, Pahīatua

Blackface Lamb

Leighton Brown-Gleeson, Pahīatua Harry Rogers, Pahīatua Olivia Capes, Eketāhuna Zac Hapuku, Woodville

Romney Lamb

Rita Algie, Pahīatua Reece Hapuku, Woodville

White Face Short Wool

Ella Dench, Pahīatua Jayden Bourke, Pahīatua Buck Brown, Woodville

Junior Champion: Ella Dench, Pahīatua

Junior Reserve Champion: Leighton Brown-Gleeson, Pahīatua

Lamb Finals

Champion Pet Lamb: Quinn Cooper, Alfredton

Reserve Champion: Jordyn May, Pahīatua

Champion Export Lamb: Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s

Reserve Champion: Ella Dench, Pahīatua

Champion Blackface: Caitlyn Hughes, Pahīatua

Reserve Champion: Leighton Brown-Gleeson, Pahīatua

Champion Romney: Sophie Bourke, Pahīatua

Reserve Champion: Rita Algie, Pahīatua

Champion Other Long Wool: Jordyn May, Pahīatua

Reserve Champion: Kathy Henson, Woodville

Champion White Face Short Wool: Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s

Reserve Champion: Ella Dench, Pahīatua

School Group of Three Best Lambs

Woodville two St Anthony’s two Pahīatua three Pahīatua one

Wilton Family Ribbon: Olivia Capes, Eketāhuna

Supreme Champion Lamb: Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s

Tui Rose Bowl (School with the highest point average): Pahīatua.