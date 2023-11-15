Organisers of the Bush Districts Agricultural Club show day are calling it a success.
Held at the Blackwell property beside Mangamaire Community Hall, more than 50 children from eight local schools entered lambs and calves.
Each child was rewarded with at least one ribbon, a certificate, prize bag and a chocolate bar.
Local businesses also contributed to a raffle, which helped cover costs for the day. Sponsors included Farmlands, Farm Source, Ravensdown and Perrin Ag.
Mention was also made of Graeme Olsen who has contributed 53 years of dedicated service to the day, either as a judge, committee member or patron.
Results:
Senior Calves Year 7-8:
Leading:
- 1. Ian Beech, St Anthony’s
- Ruby Moore, St Anthony’s
- Naomi Mabey, Ballance
- Eve Sowry, Kumeroa.
Care & Attention:
- Ruby Moore, St Anthony’s
- Eve Sowry, Kumeroa
- Naomi Mabey, Ballance
- Hayden Jannings, St Anthony’s
Friesian Calf
- 1. Ruby Moore, St Anthony’s
- 2. Hayden Jannings, St Anthony’s
Jersey Calf: Naomi Mabey, Ballance
Other Breed Calf: Olivia Marsden, Pahīatua
Beef Calf
- 1. Ian Beech, St Anthony’s
- 2. Eve Sowry, Kumeroa
3. Liam Brown-Gleeson, Pahīatua
Senior Champion: Ruby Moore, St Anthony’s.
Senior Reserve Champion:
Naomi Mabey, Ballance
Intermediate Calves Year 4-6:
Leading
- Harry Leggett, Kumeroa
- Hollie Giddens, Eketāhuna
- Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s
- Ellen Ireland, St Anthony’s
Care & Attention
- Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s
- Marty Algie, Pahīatua
- Ellen Ireland, St Anthony’s
- Harry Leggett, Kumeroa
Friesian Calf
- Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s
- Madison Rankin, Eketāhuna
Crossbred Calf: Ellen Ireland, St Anthony’s
Other Breed Calf: Hollie Giddens, Eketāhuna
Beef Calf
- Harry Leggett, Kumeroa
- Marty Algie, Pahīatua
- Tyne Hogg, Pahīatua
Intermediate Champion: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s.
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Harry Leggett, Kumeroa.
Junior Calves Year 0-3:
Leading:
- Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna
- Maddie Giddens, Eketāhuna
Care & Attention
- Maddie Giddens, Eketāhuna
- Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna
Friesian Calf
- Maddie Giddens, Eketāhuna
- Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna
Junior Champion: Maddie Giddens, Eketāhuna
Junior Reserve Champion: Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna
Calf Finals
Champion Leading: Harry Leggett, Kumeroa
Reserve Champion: Hollie Giddens, Eketāhuna
Champion Care & Attention: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s
Reserve Champion: Ruby Moore, St Anthony’s
Champion Friesian Calf: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s
Reserve Champion: Ruby Moore, St Anthony’s
Champion Jersey Calf: Naomi Mabey, Ballance
Champion Crossbred Calf: Ellen Ireland, St Anthony’s
Champion Other Breed Calf: Hollie Giddens, Eketāhuna
Reserve Champion: Olivia Marsden, Pahīatua
Champion Beef Calf: Ian Beech, St Anthony’s
Reserve Champion: Eve Sowry, Kumeroa
School Group of Three Best Calves
- Eketāhuna
- Pahīatua
- St Anthony’s
- Pahiatua/St Anthony’s
LIC Ribbon: Tyne Hogg, Pahīatua
Overall Dairy Type Champion: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s
Supreme Champion Calf: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s
Senior Lambs Year 7-8:
Pet Lamb
- Quinn Cooper Alfredton
- Lucy Schnell, Mangatainoka
- Sophie Bourke, Pahīatua
- Deklan May, Pahīatua
Export Lamb
- Caitlyn Hughes, Pahīatua
- Deklan May, Pahīatua
- Sophie Bourke, Pahīatua
- William Cunningham, St Anthony’s
Blackface Lamb
- Caitlyn Hughes, Pahīatua
- Quinn Cooper, Alfredton
- Lucy Schnell, Mangatainoka
- Noah Duffy, Eketāhuna
Romney Lamb: Sophie Bourke, Pahīatua
White Face Short Wool
- Deklan May, Pahiatua
- Latika McGregor, Mangatainoka
- Charlotte Fouhy, St Anthony’s
- William Cunningham, St Anthony’s
Senior Champion: Sophie Bourke, Pahīatua
Senior Reserve Champion: Caitlyn Hughes, Pahīatua
Intermediate Lambs Year 5-6
Pet Lamb
- Amy Rogers, Pahīatua
- Pearl Cunningham, St Anthony’s
- Tim Bolton, Woodville
- Nina Algie, Pahīatua
Export Lamb
- Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s
- Nina Algie, Pahīatua
- Charlotte Bourke, Pahīatua
- Amy Rogers, Pahīatua
Intermediate Lambs Year 4-5:
Pet Lamb
- Jordyn May, Pahīatua
- Serafina McGregor, Mangatainoka
- Amelia Fouhy, St Anthony’s
- Jack Schnell, Mangatainoka
Export Lamb
- Jordyn May, Pahīatua
- Serafina McGregor, Mangatainoka
- Amelia Fouhy, St Anthony’s
- Braxton Duffy, Eketāhuna
Intermediate Lambs
Blackface Lamb
- Nina Algie, Pahīatua
- Charlotte Bourke, Pahīatua
- Serafina McGregor, Mangatainoka & Amelia Fouhy, St Anthony’s
- Molly Brown, Woodville & Ben Hapuku, Woodville
Romney Lamb
- Braxton Duffy, Eketāhuna
- Amy Rogers, Pahīatua
- Tim Bolton, Woodville
- Jack Schnell, Mangatainoka
Other Long Wool Breed
- Jordyn May, Pahīatua
- Kathy Henson, Woodville
White Face Short Wool
- Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s
- Pearl Cunningham, St Anthony’s
Intermediate Champion: Jordyn May, Pahīatua
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s
Junior Lambs Year 0-3
Pet Lamb
- Harry Rogers, Pahīatua
- Ella Dench, Pahīatua
- Reece Hapuku, Woodville
- Jayden Bourke, Pahīatua
Export Lamb
- Ella Dench, Pahīatua
- Leighton Brown-Gleeson, Pahīatua
- Rita Algie, Pahīatua
- Jayden Bourke, Pahīatua
Blackface Lamb
- Leighton Brown-Gleeson, Pahīatua
- Harry Rogers, Pahīatua
- Olivia Capes, Eketāhuna
- Zac Hapuku, Woodville
Romney Lamb
- Rita Algie, Pahīatua
- Reece Hapuku, Woodville
White Face Short Wool
- Ella Dench, Pahīatua
- Jayden Bourke, Pahīatua
- Buck Brown, Woodville
Junior Champion: Ella Dench, Pahīatua
Junior Reserve Champion: Leighton Brown-Gleeson, Pahīatua
Lamb Finals
Champion Pet Lamb: Quinn Cooper, Alfredton
Reserve Champion: Jordyn May, Pahīatua
Champion Export Lamb: Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s
Reserve Champion: Ella Dench, Pahīatua
Champion Blackface: Caitlyn Hughes, Pahīatua
Reserve Champion: Leighton Brown-Gleeson, Pahīatua
Champion Romney: Sophie Bourke, Pahīatua
Reserve Champion: Rita Algie, Pahīatua
Champion Other Long Wool: Jordyn May, Pahīatua
Reserve Champion: Kathy Henson, Woodville
Champion White Face Short Wool: Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s
Reserve Champion: Ella Dench, Pahīatua
School Group of Three Best Lambs
- Woodville two
- St Anthony’s two
- Pahīatua three
- Pahīatua one
Wilton Family Ribbon: Olivia Capes, Eketāhuna
Supreme Champion Lamb: Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s
Tui Rose Bowl (School with the highest point average): Pahīatua.