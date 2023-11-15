Voyager 2023 media awards
Bush Districts puts on successful agricultural show day

Bush Telegraph
5 mins to read
Ellen Ireland with Poppy at the Bush Districts Agricultural club day. Photo / Leanne Warr

Organisers of the Bush Districts Agricultural Club show day are calling it a success.

Held at the Blackwell property beside Mangamaire Community Hall, more than 50 children from eight local schools entered lambs and calves.

Maddie Giddens with Scarlett and Liam Giddens with Midnight at the Bush Districts Agricultural day. Photo / Leanne Warr
Each child was rewarded with at least one ribbon, a certificate, prize bag and a chocolate bar.

Local businesses also contributed to a raffle, which helped cover costs for the day. Sponsors included Farmlands, Farm Source, Ravensdown and Perrin Ag.

Sophie Beech, Supreme Champion Lamb, and Bradley Ireland, Supreme Champion Calf. Both are from St Anthony's school. Photo / April Schroder
Harry Leggett from Kumeroa School, was Champion - Leading in the intermediate calf section. Photo / April Schroder
Ruby Moore was senior champion calf. Photo / April Schroder
Ella Dench was junior champion in the lamb category. Photo / April Schroder
Mention was also made of Graeme Olsen who has contributed 53 years of dedicated service to the day, either as a judge, committee member or patron.

Results:

Senior Calves Year 7-8:

Leading:

  1. 1. Ian Beech, St Anthony’s
  2. Ruby Moore, St Anthony’s
  3. Naomi Mabey, Ballance
  4. Eve Sowry, Kumeroa.

Care & Attention:

  1. Ruby Moore, St Anthony’s
  2. Eve Sowry, Kumeroa
  3. Naomi Mabey, Ballance
  4. Hayden Jannings, St Anthony’s

Friesian Calf

  1. 1. Ruby Moore, St Anthony’s
  2. 2. Hayden Jannings, St Anthony’s

Jersey Calf: Naomi Mabey, Ballance

Other Breed Calf: Olivia Marsden, Pahīatua

Beef Calf

  1. 1. Ian Beech, St Anthony’s
  2. 2. Eve Sowry, Kumeroa

3. Liam Brown-Gleeson, Pahīatua

Senior Champion: Ruby Moore, St Anthony’s.

Senior Reserve Champion:

Naomi Mabey, Ballance

Intermediate Calves Year 4-6:

Leading

  1. Harry Leggett, Kumeroa
  2. Hollie Giddens, Eketāhuna
  3. Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s
  4. Ellen Ireland, St Anthony’s

Care & Attention

  1. Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s
  2. Marty Algie, Pahīatua
  3. Ellen Ireland, St Anthony’s
  4. Harry Leggett, Kumeroa

Friesian Calf

  1. Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s
  2. Madison Rankin, Eketāhuna

Crossbred Calf: Ellen Ireland, St Anthony’s

Other Breed Calf: Hollie Giddens, Eketāhuna

Beef Calf

  1. Harry Leggett, Kumeroa
  2. Marty Algie, Pahīatua
  3. Tyne Hogg, Pahīatua

Intermediate Champion: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s.

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Harry Leggett, Kumeroa.

Junior Calves Year 0-3:

Leading:

  1. Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna
  2. Maddie Giddens, Eketāhuna

Care & Attention

  1. Maddie Giddens, Eketāhuna
  2. Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna

Friesian Calf

  1. Maddie Giddens, Eketāhuna
  2. Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna

Junior Champion: Maddie Giddens, Eketāhuna

Junior Reserve Champion: Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna

Calf Finals

Champion Leading: Harry Leggett, Kumeroa

Reserve Champion: Hollie Giddens, Eketāhuna

Champion Care & Attention: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s

Reserve Champion: Ruby Moore, St Anthony’s

Champion Friesian Calf: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s

Reserve Champion: Ruby Moore, St Anthony’s

Champion Jersey Calf: Naomi Mabey, Ballance

Champion Crossbred Calf: Ellen Ireland, St Anthony’s

Champion Other Breed Calf: Hollie Giddens, Eketāhuna

Reserve Champion: Olivia Marsden, Pahīatua

Champion Beef Calf: Ian Beech, St Anthony’s

Reserve Champion: Eve Sowry, Kumeroa

School Group of Three Best Calves

  1. Eketāhuna
  2. Pahīatua
  3. St Anthony’s
  4. Pahiatua/St Anthony’s

LIC Ribbon: Tyne Hogg, Pahīatua

Overall Dairy Type Champion: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s

Supreme Champion Calf: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s

Senior Lambs Year 7-8:

Pet Lamb

  1. Quinn Cooper Alfredton
  2. Lucy Schnell, Mangatainoka
  3. Sophie Bourke, Pahīatua
  4. Deklan May, Pahīatua

Export Lamb

  1. Caitlyn Hughes, Pahīatua
  2. Deklan May, Pahīatua
  3. Sophie Bourke, Pahīatua
  4. William Cunningham, St Anthony’s

Blackface Lamb

  1. Caitlyn Hughes, Pahīatua
  2. Quinn Cooper, Alfredton
  3. Lucy Schnell, Mangatainoka
  4. Noah Duffy, Eketāhuna

Romney Lamb: Sophie Bourke, Pahīatua

White Face Short Wool

  1. Deklan May, Pahiatua
  2. Latika McGregor, Mangatainoka
  3. Charlotte Fouhy, St Anthony’s
  4. William Cunningham, St Anthony’s

Senior Champion: Sophie Bourke, Pahīatua

Senior Reserve Champion: Caitlyn Hughes, Pahīatua

Intermediate Lambs Year 5-6

Pet Lamb

  1. Amy Rogers, Pahīatua
  2. Pearl Cunningham, St Anthony’s
  3. Tim Bolton, Woodville
  4. Nina Algie, Pahīatua

Export Lamb

  1. Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s
  2. Nina Algie, Pahīatua
  3. Charlotte Bourke, Pahīatua
  4. Amy Rogers, Pahīatua

Intermediate Lambs Year 4-5:

Pet Lamb

  1. Jordyn May, Pahīatua
  2. Serafina McGregor, Mangatainoka
  3. Amelia Fouhy, St Anthony’s
  4. Jack Schnell, Mangatainoka

Export Lamb

  1. Jordyn May, Pahīatua
  2. Serafina McGregor, Mangatainoka
  3. Amelia Fouhy, St Anthony’s
  4. Braxton Duffy, Eketāhuna

Intermediate Lambs

Blackface Lamb

  1. Nina Algie, Pahīatua
  2. Charlotte Bourke, Pahīatua
  3. Serafina McGregor, Mangatainoka & Amelia Fouhy, St Anthony’s
  4. Molly Brown, Woodville & Ben Hapuku, Woodville

Romney Lamb

  1. Braxton Duffy, Eketāhuna
  2. Amy Rogers, Pahīatua
  3. Tim Bolton, Woodville
  4. Jack Schnell, Mangatainoka

Other Long Wool Breed

  1. Jordyn May, Pahīatua
  2. Kathy Henson, Woodville

White Face Short Wool

  1. Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s
  2. Pearl Cunningham, St Anthony’s

Intermediate Champion: Jordyn May, Pahīatua

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s

Junior Lambs Year 0-3

Pet Lamb

  1. Harry Rogers, Pahīatua
  2. Ella Dench, Pahīatua
  3. Reece Hapuku, Woodville
  4. Jayden Bourke, Pahīatua

Export Lamb

  1. Ella Dench, Pahīatua
  2. Leighton Brown-Gleeson, Pahīatua
  3. Rita Algie, Pahīatua
  4. Jayden Bourke, Pahīatua

Blackface Lamb

  1. Leighton Brown-Gleeson, Pahīatua
  2. Harry Rogers, Pahīatua
  3. Olivia Capes, Eketāhuna
  4. Zac Hapuku, Woodville

Romney Lamb

  1. Rita Algie, Pahīatua
  2. Reece Hapuku, Woodville

White Face Short Wool

  1. Ella Dench, Pahīatua
  2. Jayden Bourke, Pahīatua
  3. Buck Brown, Woodville

Junior Champion: Ella Dench, Pahīatua

Junior Reserve Champion: Leighton Brown-Gleeson, Pahīatua

Lamb Finals

Champion Pet Lamb: Quinn Cooper, Alfredton

Reserve Champion: Jordyn May, Pahīatua

Champion Export Lamb: Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s

Reserve Champion: Ella Dench, Pahīatua

Champion Blackface: Caitlyn Hughes, Pahīatua

Reserve Champion: Leighton Brown-Gleeson, Pahīatua

Champion Romney: Sophie Bourke, Pahīatua

Reserve Champion: Rita Algie, Pahīatua

Champion Other Long Wool: Jordyn May, Pahīatua

Reserve Champion: Kathy Henson, Woodville

Champion White Face Short Wool: Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s

Reserve Champion: Ella Dench, Pahīatua

School Group of Three Best Lambs

  1. Woodville two
  2. St Anthony’s two
  3. Pahīatua three
  4. Pahīatua one

Wilton Family Ribbon: Olivia Capes, Eketāhuna

Supreme Champion Lamb: Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s

Tui Rose Bowl (School with the highest point average): Pahīatua.

