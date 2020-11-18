Bush Districts Boys' and Girls' Agricultural Club success

Patiently waiting to show their lambs.

It was gorgeous weather for this year's Bush Districts Boys' and Girls' Agricultural Club day held on November 12.

Owing to the Blackwell family, who allowed the use their property next to the Mangamaire Hall, there was plenty of room for all the pets.

Local school children from 10 different schools brought 53 lambs and 27 calves for judging.

The success of the day was enhanced by the generosity of the many local business sponsors. All children who entered left with a ribbon, a sponsored spot prize and a chocolate bar.

Sheldon Brown - Supreme Champion Calf, with Sophie Bourke - Supreme Champion Lamb.

Major sponsors this year included Farm Source Pahiatua who paid for the calf ribbons, Farmlands Pahiatua who once again covered the cost of the lamb ribbons and Ravensdown NZ who sponsored the winning children's medals.

The BNZ once again donated the major spot prize, a Rebel Sport voucher of $200, won by Aurora Mitchell-Jensen from Eketahuna School.

Mile Dorotan waiting to lead her calf. She has been showing for three years.

■ Results:

Senior Calves Y7-8: Leading: Allyka Hanks, Pap 1: Lilly Reynolds, Pah 2: Gracie Coppell, Pah 3: Sheldon Brown, Pah 4. Care & Attention: Angus Poyzer, Bal,1: Sheldon Brown, Pah 2: Lilly Reynolds, Pah 3: Pippa Moore, StA 4. Friesian Calf: Sheldon Brown, Pah 1: Pippa Moore, StA 2: Emma Fergus, Pah 3. Jersey Calf: Angus Poyzer, Bal 1. Crossbred Calf: Will Mabey, Bal 1: Sophie Sowry, Pap 2: Mila Doroton, Kum 3. Other Breed Calf: Allyka Hanks, Pap 1: Gracie Coppell, Pah 2. Beef Calf: Lilly Reynolds, Pah 1: Bridie King, Bal 2: Nikki Laskey, Bal 3. Senior Champion: Lilly Reynolds, Pahiatua. Senior Reserve Champion: Allyka Hanks, Papatawa

Intermediate Calves Y4-6: Leading: Savarna Fergus, Pah 1: Ruby Moore, StA 2: Lachie Treder StA 3: Zane Hogg, Pah 4. Care & Attention: Ruby Moore, StA 1: Naomi Mabey, Bal 2: Savarna Fergus, Pah 3: Olivia Marsden, Pah 4. Jersey Calf: Naomi Mabey, Bal 1. Other Breed Calf: Lachie Coppell, Pah 1: Olivia Marsden, Pah 2; Lachie Treder, StA 3. Beef Calf: Eve Sowry, Pap 1. Intermediate Champion: Ruby Moore, St Anthony's.

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Savarna Fergus, Pahiatua.

Junior Calves Y0-3: Leading: Bradley Ireland, StA 1: Tyne Hogg, Pah 2: Jett Marsden, Pah, 3: Ellen Ireland, StA 4. Care & Attention: Bradley Ireland, StA 1: Ellen Ireland, StA 2: Jett Marsden, Pah 3: Tyne Hogg, Pah 4. Crossbred Calf: Ellen Ireland, StA 1: Bradley Ireland, StA 2. Other Breed Calf: Jett Marsden, Pah 1. Beef Calf: Tyne Hogg, Pah 1. Junior Champion: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony's. Junior Reserve Champion: Tyne Hogg, Pahiatua.

Senior Lambs Y7-8: Pet Lamb:Manaia Aspinall, Pah 1: Leiana Rivers, Kum 2: Scott Duffy, Eke 3: Lachie Redington, Eke 4. Export Lamb: James Ellingham, Kum 1: James McNicol, Pah 2: Manaia Aspinall, Pah 3: Chelsea Mack, Pah 4. Blackface Lamb: James McNicol, Pah 1; Manaia Aspinall, Pah 2: James Ellingham, Kum 3: Chelsea Mack, Pah 4. Romney Lamb: Lachie Redington, Eke 1: Scott Duffy, Eke 2: Logan Wheeler, StA 3. Other Long Wool Breed: Lucy Eder, StA 1: Mya O'Donnell, StA 2. White Face Short Wool: Addison Treder, StA 1. Senior Champion: Manaia Aspinall, Pahiatua.

Senior Reserve Champion: James McNicol, Pahiatua.

Intermediate Lambs Y4-6: Pet Lamb Y4-5A: Quinn Cooper,Alf 1: Amy Taylor, Alf 2: Caitlyn Hughes, Pah 3: Ruby Kingi, Pah 4. Pet Lamb Y5B-6: Georgia McNicol, Pah 1: Sophie Bourke, Pah 2: Stella Mack, Pah 3: Sophie Shannon, Pah 4. Export Lamb Y4-5A: Caitlyn Hughes, Pah 1: Duncan Cunningham, Man 2: Deklan May, Pah 3: Quinn Cooper, Alf 4. Export Lamb 5B-6: Ian Beech, StA 1: Jacko Reynolds, Pah 2: Aurora Mitchell-Jensen, Eke 3: Georgia McNicol, Pah 4. Blackface Lamb Y4-5A: Caitlyn Hughes, Pah 1: Ruby Kingi, Pah 2. Blackface Lamb Y5B-6: Aria Cooper, Alf 1: Stella Mack, Pah 2: Liam Brown-Gleeson, Pah 3. Romney Lamb Y4-5A: Tamika Meeham, Man 1: Quinn Cooper, Alf 2. Romney Lamb Y5B-6: Sophie Bourke, Pah 1: Jacko Reynolds, Pah 2. Other Long Wool Breed Y4-5A: Aurora Mitchell-Jensen, Eke 1: Amy Taylor, Alf 2. Other Long Wool Breed Y5B-6: Ian Beech, StA 1. White Face Short Wool Y4-5A: Deklan May, Pah 1: Duncan Cunningham, Man 2: Hayden Jannings, StA 3. White Face Short Wool Y5B-6: Sophie Shannon, Pah 1: Georgia McNicol, Pah 2. Intermediate Champion: Caitlyn Hughes, Pahiatua. Intermediate Reserve Champions: Quinn Cooper, Alfredton / Georgia McNicol, Pahiatua.

Junior Lambs Y0-3: Pet Lamb Y0-1: Nina Algie, Pah 1: Harry Rogers, Alf 2: Kassidy Palmer, Alf 3: Ella Dench, Pah 4. Pet Lamb Y2-3: Flynn McNicol, Pah 1: Amy Rogers, Alf 2: Blake Brown-Gleeson, Pah 3:Sophie Beech, StA 4. Export Lamb Y0-1: Jayden Bourke, Pah 1: Ella Dench, Pah 2: Healey Collins, Bal 3: Nina Algie 4. Export Lamb Y2-3: Sophie Beech, StA 1: Jackson Collins, Bal 2: Madison Rankin, Eke 3: Charlotte Bourke / Flynn McNicol, Pah 4th equal. Blackface Lamb: Sophie Beech, StA 1: Ella Dench, Pah 2: Healey Collins, Bal 3: Harry Leggett, Kum 4. Romney Lamb:

Jayden Bourke, Pah 1: Charlotte Bourke, Pah 2: Serafina McGregor, Man 3: Nina & Marty Algie, Pah 4th equal. White Face Short Wool:

Jordyn Lily May, Pah 1: Jackson Collins, Bal 2: Pearl Cunningham, Man 3: Amy Rogers. Alf 4. Wilton Family Ribbon: Amy Taylor, Alfredton. Junior Champion: Sophie Beech, St Anthony's. Junior Reserve Champion: Flynn McNicol, Alfredton.

Calf Finals: Champion Leading: Allyka Hanks, Papatawa. Reserve Champion: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony's.

Champion Care & Attention: Ruby Moore, St Anthony's. Reserve Champion: Angus Poyzer, Ballance. Champion Friesian Calf: Sheldon Brown, Pahiatua. Reserve Champion: Ruby Moore, St Anthony's. Champion Jersey Calf: Naomi Mabey, Ballance. Reserve Champion: Angus Poyzer, Ballance. Champion Crossbred Calf: Will Mabey, Ballance. Reserve Champion: Ellen Ireland, St Anthony's. Champion Other Breed Calf: Lachie Coppell, Pahiatua. Reserve Champion: Olivia Marsden, Pahiatua. Champion Beef Calf: Lilly Reynolds, Pahiatua. Reserve Champion: Bridie King, Ballance.

School Group of Three Best Calves: Pahiatua, 1: Ballance, 2: St Anthony's, 3: Papatawa, 4. LIC Ribbon: William Cunningham, Mangatainoka.

Supreme Champion Calf: Sheldon Brown, Pahiatua.

Lamb Finals: Champion Pet Lamb: Georgia McNicol, Pahiatua. Reserve Champion: Flynn McNicol, Pahiatua. Champion Export Lamb: Sophie Beech, St Anthony's. Reserve Champion: Jayden Bourke, Pahiatua. Champion Blackface: James McNicol, Pahiatua. Reserve Champion: Sophie Beech, St Anthony's.

Champion Romney: Sophie Bourke, Pahiatua. Reserve Champion: Jayden Bourke, Pahiatua. Champion Other Long Wool: Madison Rankin, Eketahuna.

Reserve Champion: Ian Beech, St Anthony's. Champion White Face Short Wool: Deklan May, Pahiatua. Reserve Champion: Jordyn Lily May, Pahiatua. School Group of Three Best Lambs: St Anthony's, 1: Pahiatua, 2: Kumeroa, 3: Pahiatua,4. Supreme Champion Lamb: Sophie Bourke, Pahiatua. Tui Rose Bowl: (School with the highest point average) St Anthony's.