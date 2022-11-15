Competitors waiting for judging.

This year's Bush Districts Boys and Girls Agricultural Club show day was held on November 10 and involved 53 children from eight local schools. The children all entered either a lamb or a calf for judging. The lambs were judged by Barry Wilton along with Carron and Nick Perry. The calf judges were Bob Lawson, Braydon Schroder, and Jeremy Gloyn. Each child received at least a ribbon, certificate, spot prize, and a chocolate bar.

Farm Source Pahiatua supplied the calf ribbons. Farmlands Pahiatua supplied the lamb ribbons and Ravensdown sponsored the medals for the champions in each section. Perrin Ag donated the major spot prize of two nights' accommodation at Parehua Resort Martinborough. Ian and Debbie Mason kindly covered the cost of an Aberdeen Restaurant voucher.

Calves lined up for judging.

Results:

Senior Calves Year 7-8: Leading: Naomi Mabey, Bal 1; Hayden Jannings, StA 2; Ruby Moore, StA 3; Lachie Treder, StA 4. Care & Attention: Naomi Mabey, Bal 1; Olivia Marsden, Pah 2; Ruby Moore, StA 3, Hayden Jannings, StA 4. Friesian Calf: Hayden Jannings, StA 1; Zane Hogg, Pah 2; Ruby Moore, StA 3. Jersey Calf: Naomi Mabey, Bal 1. Crossbred Calf: Allegra Ditchfield, Pah 1. Other Breed Calf: Olivia Marsden, Pah 1; Lachie Treder, StA 2. Beef Calf: Ian Beech, Sta 1; Liam Brown, Pah 2; Tamika Meehan, Man 3. Senior Champion: Naomi Mabey, Ballance. Senior Reserve Champion: Hayden Jannings, St Anthony's.

Intermediate Calves Year 4-6: Leading: Bradley Ireland, StA 1; Jacob Howell, Eke 2; Lucy White, Eke 3; Charlotte Fouhy, StA 4. Care & Attention: Jacob Howell, Eke 1; Bradley Ireland, StA 2; Tyne Hogg, Pah 3; Charlotte Fouhy, StA 4. Friesian Calf: Hunter Rankin, Eke 1; Madison Rankin, Eke 2

Jersey Calf: Bradley Ireland, StA 1. Crossbred Calf: Lucy White, Eke 1. Other Breed Calf: Jacob Howell, Eke 1. Beef Calf: Charlotte Fouhy, StA 1; Tyne Hogg, Pah 2. Intermediate Champion: Jacob Howell, Eketahuna. Intermediate Reserve Champion: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony's.

Junior Calves Year 0-3: Leading: Tony White, Eke 1; Leroy Parton, Pah 2; Amelia Fouhy, StA 3; Ellen Ireland, StA 4. Care & Attention: Tony White, Eke 1; Leroy Parton, Pah 2; Amelia Fouhy, StA 3; Ellen Ireland, StA 4. Friesian Calf: Leroy Parton, Pah 1. Jersey Calf: Toby White, Eke 1. Crossbred Calf: Ellen Ireland, StA 1. Other Breed Calf: Beef Calf: Amelia Fouhy, StA 1. Junior Champion: Tony White, Eketahuna. Junior Reserve Champion: Leroy Parton, Pahiatua.

Calf Finals: Champion Leading: Naomi Mabey, Ballance. Reserve Champion: Bradley Ireland, St Anthonys. Champion Care & Attention: Naomi Mabey, Ballance. Reserve Champion: Jacob Howell, Eketahuna. Champion Friesian Calf: Leroy Parton, Pahiatua. Reserve Champion: Hunter Rankin, Eketahuna. Champion Jersey Calf: Naomi Mabey, Ballance. Reserve Champion: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony's. Champion Crossbred Calf: Ellen Ireland, St Anthony's. Reserve Champion: Allegra Ditchfield, Pahiatua. Champion Other Breed Calf: Olivia Marsden, Pahiatua. Reserve Champion: Jacob Howell, Eketahuna. Champion Beef Calf: Ian Beech, St Anthony's. Reserve Champion: Charlotte Fouhy, St Anthony's. School Group of Three Best Calves: St Anthony's 1; Pahiatua 2; St Anthony's 3. Ballance/St Anthony's 4. LIC Ribbon: Leroy Parton, Pahiatua. Overall Dairy Type Champion: Leroy Parton, Pahiatua. Supreme Champion Calf: Naomi Mabey, Ballance.

Senior Lambs Year 7-8: Pet Lamb: Aria Cooper, Alf 1; Georgia McNicol, Pah 2; Stella Mack, Pah 3; Sophie Bourke, Pah 4. Export Lamb: Deklan May, Pah 1; Sophie Bourke, Pah 2; Aria Cooper, Alf, 3; Georgia McNicol, Pah 4. Blackface Lamb: Deklan May, Pah 1; Sophie Bourke, Pah 2; Aria Cooper, Alf, 3; Georgia McNicol, Pah 4. Romney Lamb: Quinn Cooper, Alf 1. Other Long Wool Breed: Sophie Shannon, Pah 1; Heidi Hanson, Eke 2. White Face Short Wool: Senior Champion: Aria Cooper, Alfredton. Senior Reserve Champion: Deklan May, Pahiatua. Intermediate Lambs Year 4-6: Pet Lamb: Spencer Croad, StA 1; Flynn McNicol, Pah 2; Sophie Beech, StA 3; Caitlyn Hughes, Pah 4. Export Lamb: Sophie Beech, StA 1; Spencer Croad, StA 2; Emma Fergus, Pah 3; Lana Hanson, Eke 4. Blackface Lamb: Caitlyn Hughes, Pah 1; Tim Bolton, Wdv 2; Blake Brown Gleeson, Pah 3; Flynn McNicol, Pah 4. Romney Lamb: Emma Fergus, Pah 1; Lana Hanson, Eke 2; Jackson Collins, Bal 3. Other Long Wool Breed: Charlotte, Bourke, Pah 1; Molly Brown, Wdv 2. White Face Short Wool: Sophie Beech, StA 1; Spencer Croad, StA 2; Amy Rogers, Alf 3. Intermediate Champion: Spencer Croad, St Anthony's. Intermediate Reserve Champions: Sophie Beech, St Anthony's. Junior Lambs Year 0-3: Pet Lamb: Jordyn May, Pah 1; Marshall Liverton, Alf 2; Charlie Croad, StA 3; Jayden Bourke, Pah 4. Export Lamb: Ella Dench, Pah 1; Healey Collins, Bal 2; Jayden Bourke, Pah 3, Travis McNicol, Pah / Charlie Croad, StA 4th Equal. Blackface Lamb: Jayden Bourke, Pah 1; Jordyn May, Pah, 2; Travis McNicol, Pah 3; Marshall Liverton, Alf 4. Romney Lamb: Ella Dench, Pah 1; Charlie Croad, StA 2; Healey Collins, Bal 3; Soren Hanson, Eke 4. Other Long Wool: White Face Short Wool: Junior Champion: Ella Dench, Pahiatua. Junior Reserve Champion: Jordyn May, Pahiatua. Lamb Finals Champion Pet Lamb: Aria Cooper, Alfredton. Reserve Champion: Jordyn May, Pahiatua. Champion Export Lamb: Sophie Beech, St Anthonys. Reserve Champion: Ella Dench, Pahiatua. Champion Blackface: Jayden Bourke, Pahiatua. Reserve Champion: Deklan May, Pahiatua. Champion Romney: Emma Fergus, Pahiatua. Reserve Champion: Quinn Cooper, Alfredton. Champion Other Long Wool: Charlotte Bourke, Pahiatua. Reserve Champion: Sophie Shannon, Pahiatua. Champion White Face Short Wool: Sophie Beech, St Anthony's. Reserve Champion: Spencer Croad, St Anthony's. School Group of Three Best Lambs: Pahiatua-5, 1; Pahiatua-2 2; Pahiatua-1 3; Eketahuna 4. Wilton Family Ribbon: Lana Hanson, Eketahuna. Supreme Champion Lamb:.Sophie Beech, St Anthony's. Tui Rose Bowl: (School with the highest point average) St Anthony's.