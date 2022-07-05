The annual Bush Cluster and Tararua Kahui Ako Cultural festival were hosted by Ballance School on Friday, July 1 at the Bush Sports Stadium. This is an event where the Bush schools gather to showcase the talent that represents a range of cultures.

Tararua College.

This year the focus was on Matariki, therefore all of the performances involved drama, waiata, kapa haka, poi and rakau. The day was fantastic, with many outstanding performances, a receptive audience, audience interaction and participation and children/tamariki that make us proud, as parents, teachers and leaders.

Collaboration between Reap, Tararua College tamariki and Kaiako and Ballance School resulted in this community event. We look forward to the next cultural festival in 2023.