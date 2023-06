A water main burst on Karamu Rd looks like a big job. Photo / Hastings District Council

A water main has burst on the corner of a busy Hastings intersection, causing traffic issues and water problems for surrounding businesses.

Hastings District Council said commuters should avoid the intersection of Karamu Rd and St Aubyn St, where traffic management is in place.

“Businesses without water are being contacted. Repair time is unknown at this stage - teams are working on it.”