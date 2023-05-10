Ruud Kleinpaste shares his bug knowledge with students at Pukehou School.





Early this month, Pukehou School had the pleasure of hosting Ruud ‘the Bugman’ Kleinpaste for a Bio Blitz.

Ruud ‘the Bugman’ gets a close look at a spider at Pukehou School.

Ruud is a renowned entomologist and naturalist. Over two days at school, Ruud shared his passion, knowledge, and expertise with students and staff, igniting their curiosity. His unique blend of enthusiasm and humour inspired the students as they explored and mapped the school environment as part of the Bio Blitz, finding all sorts of creepy crawlies.

Children gather round as Ruud ‘the Bugman’ Kleinpaste shows them some creepy crawlies.

Science and the local environment are a major focus at Pukehou School this term. Students are now investigating geologically significant sites with Chris Hollis, an expert in the field.