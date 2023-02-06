British band 10cc is fronted by Graham Gouldman.

UK band 10cc is celebrating 50 years since its formation with an Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour to New Zealand in June.

New Zealand’s own Hello Sailor will open each concert in special stripped-back unplugged mode, with a selection of their classic tracks.

Fronted by songwriting legend Graham Gouldman, 10cc will be performing their classic songs like I’m Not in Love, The Things We Do for Love, Dreadlock Holiday, Donna, Art for Art’s Sake and more.

The band has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and is looking forward to performing at Toitoi Opera House on June 4.

“The band is sounding fantastic,” Gouldman said. “Our main strength is the songs. Hit after hit after hit. It’s relentless. We show no mercy.”

Gouldman says the band can’t wait to return to New Zealand, with fond memories of previous tours and gratitude for the 12 hit singles and albums 10cc have had in Aotearoa.

With Gouldman in 10cc is Rick Fenn (guitar, bass, vocals), Paul Burgess (drums), Iain Hornal (guitars, vocals, mandolin, keyboards), and Keith Hayman (keyboards, guitar, bass, vocals).

Hello Sailor fans can look forward to their hits like Gutter Black, Blue Lady, and Lyin’ In The Sand, which are firmly entrenched as bona fide Kiwi classics. Original members Harry Lyon and Rick Ball, with Paul Woolright and Jimmy Taylor, continue rockin’ with the Sailor spirit.

All tickets on sale at: Plus1.co.nz.