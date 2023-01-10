Bridge closed near Wairoa as Cyclone Hale moves closer, warning in place

The wet weather is set to ramp up on Tuesday night in Napier. Pictured is a runner with their dog on Sunday near Marine Parade. Photo / Ian Cooper

Rising river levels forced the closure of a bridge near Wairoa and people across Hawke’s Bay were being encouraged to stay off the roads ahead of the brunt of Cyclone Hale hitting late on Tuesday.

A heavy rainfall warning has been in place for Hawke’s Bay from Tuesday 3pm through to Wednesday 9am, with up to 140mm of rain expected.

Peak rates of rainfall were expected to be up to 20mm per hour.

Wairoa was forecast to receive its biggest downpours throughout Tuesday afternoon, while Napier and Hastings were expected to be hit hardest between 8pm and midnight on Tuesday, and Waipukurau will receive its biggest downpours during Wednesday morning and early afternoon, according to MetService.

Te Reinga Bridge, which underwent repair work in 2022 following storm damage, was closed on Tuesday afternoon as a precaution due to rising river levels.

Wairoa District Council chief executive Kitea Tipuna said with more rainfall expected, from a safety perspective, closing the bridge to vehicles and pedestrians was the only option.

Te Reinga Bridge is a gateway to the Ruakituri Valley and is located about 30 minutes drive out of Wairoa.

“Our team will continue to monitor and assess the situation.”

Cyclone Hale was also expected to bring high winds to the Bay.

The Te Reinga Bridge in the Wairoa district which is a gateway to the Ruakituri Valley. Photo / Supplied

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group reminded residents to be careful and to stay off the roads if possible on Tuesday night.

They also reminded people to secure loose items on their properties and bring pets indoors.

Meanwhile, Napier City Council and Hastings District Council asked residents to avoid putting out recycling during the stormy weather including on Wednesday, to avoid it being blown across the roads.

“Due to the severe weather we’re expecting, we’re requesting that people avoid putting recycling out on the kerbside over the next couple of days,” a Hastings District Council post read.

“If it is necessary to get your recycling out this week, place a brick on your cardboard and paper crate to stop the items blowing away. Our collectors will take the brick off.”

Metservice said things will improve on Thursday, with a few showers clearing in the afternoon and fine breaks developing with southwesterlies in Hawke’s Bay.

Saturday is the first day in well over a week which includes no rain in the forecast for many areas in Hawke’s Bay.



















