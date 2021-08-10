Brewing Happiness at Gong cha

Gong cha is opening in Napier. Photo / Supplied

We asked Napier Gong cha owners some questions ahead of their grand opening in Napier, at 134 Hasting St, on August 20

What can customers expect at Gong cha?

Satisfaction beyond expectation. Gong cha has led the way for modern tea shop culture to prosper and is dedicated to producing an enlightening experience. Our mission is to spread happiness through the love of bubble tea, which is why Gong cha's tagline is brewing happiness.

What does Gong cha mean?

'Gong cha' means to offer the best tea to the emperor from all of one's possessions. It is a tribute and represents the highest quality which we are committed to delivering to our customers.

Where did it originate?

Gong cha was founded in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, in 2006. Today, Gong cha operates more than 1500 stores worldwide that delight customers with refreshing tea-infused drinks.

What is special about your drinks and what are some of the favourite items on the menu?

We offer around 60 drinks and 12 toppings on our main menu, there are endless combinations of delicious flavours that customers can customise to their own preference. Some of our all-time favourites include the Classic Pearl Milk Tea, QQ passionfruit green tea, Taro Milk Drink, Japanese Matcha Milk Drink, Peach Green Tea and Dirtea Fresh Milk.

Our signature milk foam is unique with its rich salted creamy taste. You'll notice that our signature milk foam mixes well with our tea, creating a unique salty, sweet experience. Our signature milk foam is made of Anchor fresh milk, cream, butter, and our house special creamer powder. Contrary to other brands, our milk foam does not contain cheese.

Here's the three ways on how to enjoy our milk foam:

1. Sip the freshly brewed tea through the milk foam without a straw.

2. Slurp some tea followed by the milk foam through the straw for a smooth taste.

3. Stir both layers for a perfect blend of milky foam and aromatic tea.

Why did you choose Napier to open a store?

The stories and history of the town, especially the people and lifestyle in Napier. We hope to bring joy to everyone.

How many locations are there in New Zealand?

We currently have 24 stores in New Zealand, and Napier will be our 25th.

We're hoping to open one more store around the Christmas period. That will make it 26 stores in total by the end of 2021.

We have just celebrated our sixth anniversary on August 3 which we call Gong cha day.

Tell us about the franchise owner?

Jeff and his family are bubble lovers, and he hopes that he can share this joy with bubble lovers by delivering Gong cha products and services to everyone in Napier