“I would describe how I was feeling – emotionally and physically, and they would reassure me that that was completely normal, everyone goes through that.

“They provide such a valuable service that should be available to more women.”

Malone has finished her chemotherapy but remains on hormone-blocking treatment. However, this isn’t stopping her from hosting her first Pink Ribbon Breakfast, giving back for the support she received during that difficult time.

Hastings breast cancer survivor Esther Malone. Photo / Jack Riddell

“There are many women who don’t survive breast cancer, so I consider myself one of the lucky ones who could have successful treatment and come out the other side. That’s why I want to support others who are going through this too,” she said.

Malone is throwing her breakfast at the rest home where she works in Napier.

“Everything will be pink and we’re going to have a big cooked breakfast for all the residents and staff,” she said.

Pink Ribbon Breakfast is Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s biggest fundraising campaign, raising funds for the charity’s vital work.

The money raised goes towards supporting patients, research and campaigns to promote early detection.

Chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said the charity couldn’t run its life-saving programmes without the help of generous Kiwis like Malone.

“As a charity that doesn’t receive any government funding, we are completely reliant on wonderful people like Esther who support us,” she said.

“Pink Ribbon Breakfast is all about getting together ... to show some love for the 3500 women diagnosed with breast cancer in New Zealand each year.

“Our goal is to make sure none of these women have to die from breast cancer and the more people we can encourage to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast in Hawke’s Bay, the sooner we can beat breast cancer, together.”

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.