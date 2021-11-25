Breast cancer caravan Pinkie comes to town.

The Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is inviting Hawke's Bay to hop aboard its iconic pink caravan Pinkie.

Pinkie will be in the region over the next few weeks, where specialist breast nurses will be available to chat about breast health. One of Pinkie's star attractions is Bessie, a life-like torso which shows the visible signs of breast cancer.

About 145 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Hawke's Bay every year, and about 30 will die from it. Breast cancer is the most common cancer for New Zealand women but research shows the earlier it is detected, the better the outcome.

Visit breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/pinkcaravan to find out when and where Pinkie will make a pit-stop.