An aerial view shows extensive flooding in the Hawke's Bay region. Video / Photography by Corena

Residents of Napier’s Te Awa Avenue, numbers 210 to 274, have been asked to evacuate their homes after the stop bank on Te Awa Avenue burst, flooding the road and nearby golf course.

Locals in Hunter Drive were also asked to be on high alert.

A Napier City Council spokesperson said the water will make its way to the Te Awa cross country drain, however, with such a high volume of water, there is a “high risk” the water will flood nearby properties.

“Evacuate to friends and family in the first instance if you can. If you’re not able to go to friends and family, there is welfare assistance at Pukemokimoki Marae, 191 Riverbend Road.”

If you have a pet and you need to evacuate to the Marae, you will need a cat cage and/or a dog lead and muzzle.

If you are in immediate danger, call 111.