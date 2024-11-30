“Winning that first gold medal made me realise that I could succeed at this level.”

Since then, the world championships have always been a goal.

“I’ve always wanted to go, but life circumstances never aligned until now. Recently, an opportunity opened up and I put my name forward. I love to set ambitious goals for myself, and the world championships were in my crosshairs.”

While it is a major competition and a privilege to represent his region and country, Petersen also views it as an adventure.

“It’s not just a competition, it’s a trip to the fight capital, and an invaluable experience.”

Training for an event of this magnitude requires discipline and focus. His weekly training consists of four to five BJJ sessions and two to three strength and conditioning sessions.

“I focus on ticking off the boxes in every area: technique, conditioning, and diet,” he explains.

He also has to make a small weight cut for the 73.5kg division, but says it’s close to his natural weight, so the process is manageable.

The IBJJF No-Gi World Championships attract some of the highest-level martial artists globally, and Petersen expects tough competition.

“The level of competition will be incredibly high. I plan to stand out by going with the flow and staying true to my style.”

The support of his coaches and training partners have helped his preparation. Damian Smith, his head coach at Gracie Allegiance Jiu-Jitsu in Hastings, has high expectations for his pupil.

“Oscar has demonstrated exceptional dedication and perseverance for this year’s World Championship, leaving no stone unturned in his training and diet.

“Our goal is to elevate the team from a regional powerhouse to a world-class competitor, with the ultimate goal of bringing home an IBJJF world title to Hawke’s Bay. Thanks to the guidance of Clark Gracie in San Diego, we are back on track to achieving this goal, and with Covid disruptions behind us, we are excited to see Oscar compete at the No-Gi World Championships.”

Petersen’s future goals include further developing his skills and sharing his knowledge with others.

“I want to teach and grow the sport, helping others unlock their potential.

“If you’re thinking about starting BJJ, just dive in. Don’t wait for the perfect moment, every moment is perfect. Embrace the challenges and enjoy the losses as much as the wins. It’s all a part of the process.”