The Napier Tech Band will be playing in concert at the MTG.

Avoid the bitter winter wind, hunker down in harmonic warmth and indulge in some escapism of a different kind, with Deco Bay Brass and the Napier Technical Memorial Band.

"Join these fantastic musicians as they take you on a journey to the imaginative worlds of film and cinema," says Napier Tech Band musical director Teresa Cuthbert.

This collaborative performance of music from the silver screen includes the universally recognised refrains from the Star Wars franchise— sad, stirring songs from epic biopics and showy numbers which will have you tapping your toes and singing along, Teresa says.

MTG Century Theatre in Napier is hosting the event.

"We have a pocket-friendly ticket price of $15 and you will be treated to an entertaining afternoon with two community bands hailing from right here in Hawke's Bay.

"Never heard a brass or symphonic band play live? This is the concert for you, with each band performing a selection of pieces before massing together for a thrilling finale."

Teresa says another reason to come along to the concert is to lend support to the Napier Tech Junior Band – musicians from local primary, intermediate and high schools.

"Some are coming to the stage for the first time, to delight audiences and whānau."

Under the experienced leadership of Wayne Myhill (Deco Bay Brass), Christopher Wilson (Napier Technical Memorial Band) and Teresa Cuthbert (Napier Tech Junior Band), this concert promises something for everyone.

■ Deco Bay Brass and the Napier Technical Memorial Band event, Sunday, August 7, 2pm, MTG, $15 on the door.

Both bands warmly welcome new and returning players. Enquiries to decobaybrass@gmail.com Facebook @decobaybrass or https://www.napiertechband.org/ tcuthbert@napiercentral.school.nz.