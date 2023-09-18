Head along to the CHB Municipal Theatre in Waipawa to meet the Wairarapa candidates. Photo / Warren Buckland

Central Hawke’s Bay’s Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) is holding a meet-the-candidates event so members of the public have a chance to meet Wairarapa electorate candidates Kieran McAnulty (Labour), Mike Butterick (National), Celia Wade-Brown (Green) and Simon Casey (Act).

The meeting will be held on September 27 at 5.30pm at the CHB Municipal Theatre, 18 Kenilworth Street, Waipawa. Doors open at 5pm.

The event will be chaired by Debbie Hewitt, a previous Hawke’s Bay regional councillor for CHB and independent director, and will focus on asking the candidates questions regarding issues that are important to women.

BPW committee member Teresa Mee says, “It’s an opportunity to meet these Wairarapa electorate candidates and hear them talk about why they are standing and how they will address important issues.”

The candidates will have a chance to introduce themselves and will answer questions that have been sent to them beforehand. There will also be some time for questions from the floor. Voters will also have the opportunity to meet the candidates after the panel event finishes at 7pm.