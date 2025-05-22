Advertisement
Hawkes Bay Today

Boy recovering at home after being hit by a dirt bike in Flaxmere

Rafaella Melo
By
Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

A dirt bike incident in Flaxmere has left an 8-year-old boy injured. Photo / Unsplash

  • An 8-year-old boy is recovering at home after being hit by a dirt bike in Flaxmere.
  • Police are investigating, with no arrests made, and urge reporting of dangerous dirt bike activity.
  • Senior Sergeant Ross Smith highlighted ongoing issues with illegal and unsafe dirt bike use in the area.

An 8-year-old boy struck by a dirt bike rider in Flaxmere last week is now recovering at home after undergoing surgery, but no arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the incident.

The boy was hit on Birkenhead Crescent and broke his tibia.

His father, who doesn’t want to be named, told Hawke’s Bay Today they returned home on Wednesday, exactly one week from the incident.

“Since being home, he’s been doing way better than at the hospital. He’s more mobile. He’s not stuck in bed.”

The father said he was relieved to see his son getting well, though the timeframe for the full recovery is uncertain.

“He is a very active kid.”

Since returning home, he said he was happy he “has not heard one single dirt bike”.

“Those need to stop.”

He said he hasn’t received any updates from the police yet.

Police said a USB, with content regarding the incident, was dropped off at the station on Wednesday afternoon, but no arrests have been made yet.

A local resident who shared footage she had of the incident with police told Hawke’s Bay Today she heard the boy screaming moments after hearing two dirt bikes circling the neighbourhood.

“I have security cameras at my house, and my security camera faces down the way that little boy got hurt,” she said.

“I actually didn’t see him get hurt, but I heard him screaming. I also heard the motorbikes go around our roads a couple of times, because they do it all the time.”

The incident is one of two recent crashes involving dirt bikes in Hawke’s Bay.

Senior Sergeant Ross Smith said police continued to deal with dangerous dirt bike use across Flaxmere and Camberley.

“There continues to be ongoing issues with people of all ages riding dirt bikes illegally on roads, footpaths, and parks,” he said.

“Riders are not wearing helmets or robust safety clothing.”

He called the behaviour “dangerous, and frankly stupid”, referencing both the Flaxmere crash and another one in Hastings that happened in April, where a woman was hit by a dirt bike outside a cafe, causing moderate injuries, while the two young riders received critical and serious injuries.

Police said riders are often unlicensed, wearing no safety gear, and the bikes are frequently unregistered or in poor condition.

“These riders have little regard for other road users, pedestrians or families using the parks, and the public are paying the price,” Smith says.

“We are also urging parents of children who use dirt bikes to make sure they do so in a safe way, otherwise more people will get hurt.”

Police said they are prepared to take enforcement action when necessary.

They are asking residents to report any dangerous riding, calling 111 at the time or submitting reports and footage online at 105.police.govt.nz.

Information can also be provided anonymously.

