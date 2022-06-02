Tony Mansill and Connor Anderson with Adam - all three are named as finalists for different categories in the awards. Photo / NZME

Tony Mansill and Connor Anderson with Adam - all three are named as finalists for different categories in the awards. Photo / NZME

Adam Jones was "stoked" when he found out he was a finalist in the upcoming sports awards.

The Dannevirke-based coach sees his achievement as representative of all the work he and others have put in to the gym, BAMS Boxing and Fitness.

He's not the only finalist from the gym, with Tony Mansill, who works at the gym, also named as a finalist for Volunteer/Administrator and young boxer Connor Anderson for junior sportsman of the year.

Jones said boxing was something he'd been around most of his life, as his father was a boxing fan and would watch it.

At age 10, he began working with New Zealand boxing coach Billy Meehan at a gym in Palmerston North.

At the time, it was the only one available, which meant he had to travel to the city three times a week.

Jones had 14 fights under his coach but stopped at age 14.

Then in 2015 he decided to start up BoxFit in Dannevirke which led to him doing a coaching course to get his coaching licence.

Jones said that enabled him to be able to get Connor Anderson into competing.

"I used the skills that I learnt from Billy to pass on to Connor and a few others," he said.

Connor last year won his first New Zealand title with the Golden Gloves for his weight group.

He also won the national title for junior male under-70kg in April.

Jones had been training Connor since he was 10 years old.

"I'm really proud to be his coach," he said.

"Win or lose, we're always happy with how he performs. He does the club really proud."

One thing Jones enjoyed was watching those he trained develop, not just physically but mentally.

The discipline and the training helped them gain confidence.

"I see a lot of kids come up here and they're real shy, a couple of weeks down the track they're totally different kids."

Sport Manawatū recreation adviser for Tararua Leah Sole said the sports awards would be held virtually this year, with viewing parties.

"From all accounts what I've heard is that these viewing parties are going to be quite popular."

She said it was a good way of celebrating it.

There was a wide variety of sports in the awards.

"It is really cool this year to see such a wide variety of sports - seeing them celebrated."

Sole said there had been an option to postpone the awards this year and have two next year, as had been done last year, but it was felt it was important to give sportspeople the recognition they deserved.

The Tararua Sports Awards will be streamed on the Sport Manawatū Facebook page on June 17 at 7.30pm.

There will also be viewing parties at Dannevirke Sports Club Clubrooms on the Park in Gertrude St and Bush Multisport in Pahiatua.