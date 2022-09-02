Bowls4Life Tournament winners Hamish Overend (left), Norman Warren and Tahi Mahuta, with Warren from STAROS (third from left). Photo / Supplied

Hastings Hornets Bowls Club held a charity triples tournament that raised almost $20,000 for suicide awareness and support.

Bowls4life tournament organiser Merv Brown explained he wanted to raise money for suicide awareness to help make suicide a common subject because it had impacted his personal life.

The Hastings club chose to donate to STAROS Affected by Suicide Support Trust, because it wanted to support a local charity helping people in the Hawke's Bay Area. STAROS is a Hawke's Bay charitable trust caring for and supporting people to manage the impact suicide has had on their lives.

The Bowls4Life triples 2022 tournament had been a year in the planning and attracted teams from Christchurch, Wellington, Whanganui, Manawatu and Hawke's Bay.

"It was a big deal that these guys travelled to help raise money and showed us how much suicide has affected so many," Merv said.

"The people that travelled and helped us raise so much were incredible, great people getting together to raise money for a great cause."

Sixteen teams participated in the tournament, each with its own team sponsors.

The teams were split into two groups of eight and played one round on Friday night, five rounds on Saturday and finished the final round on Sunday morning, with the winner of each section playing against each other.

Bowls4Life Tournament runners-up Aaron Byrant (left), Grant Sargison and Peter Jones with Warren from STAROS. Photo / Supplied

On Saturday, a dinner auction was held at Clubs Hastings and was attended by the players, partners and their team sponsors.

The auction of donated items was run by Joe Snee from Property Brokers and raised $8150.

The most sought-after item being a painting donated by New Zealand international lawn bowls player Mandy Boyd. Boyd started playing bowls in 2006 while at Napier Girls' High School and has gone on to compete at the 2014 Commonwealth Games taking home a bronze medal. She was also selected for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

A raffle and a corner-to-corner competition were also held over the weekend, both of which helped raise nearly $2000. Corner to corner is played from one corner of the green to the other.

Merv said, "Usually, bowls is played straight up and down, which on our green is approximately 35m; as the green is usually square, corner to corner would be just under 50m across, which is very challenging."

The raffle winner took home a chilly bin donated by Tumu Timbers, filled with wine from Villa Maria, Advintage and Black Barn, plus items donated by O'Briens Plumbing supplies and Direct Imports.

Combined with the sponsorships and donations, the weekend raised $19,500 for STAROS.

Merv was aiming to raise about $10,000 and did not expect to almost double it.

"What we achieved blew me away, and it just proved to me what we were doing it all for was just bang on," he said.

The money will allow STAROS to continue to provide support services, which include counselling sessions if required, as well as hosting workshops and events that offer opportunities for the community around the health and wellbeing space.

Red Steel, 20Forty Pre-Engineered Steel Buildings and Dynasty Sports were the main sponsors for the tournament's shirts. Photo / Supplied

Bowls4Life organiser Merv wants to thank all the sponsors who worked with the tournament: Tumu, Love Transport, NSB Infrastructure, Infrared Solutions, Best Forsyth Electrical, MEP Plumbing, Total, Progressive Meats, SS Homes, Watties, JA Russell Ltd, Barker Contracting, Hawke's Bay Crane & Platform Hire, McCains, Westshore Beach Inn and Hawke's Bay Project Management.

Donations from the auction and raffle came from: Direct Imports, Clubs Hastings, Mandy Boyd, Tumu, Bowls NZ, Jo Edwards, Steve Beel, Shannon Mcilroy, Mitre 10, Dean Drummond, Nigel Kelleher, Mr and Mrs Viggers, Hawke's Bay Racing, Sir John Kirwan, Villa Maria Winery, Hawke's Bay Rugby, Barkers Delight, Mr and Mrs Marshall, Scotty Mcgavin, O'Briens Plumbing Supplies, MPT Concrete, Joe Snee, Black Barn and Advintage.

Where to get help:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

Or if you need to talk to someone else:

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757

Samaritans: 0800 726 666.

The Lowdown: Text 5626 or webchat

For help with specific issues:

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334