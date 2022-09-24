BOP Steamers win: Hawke's Bay lose Battle of the Bays

Ollie Sapsford was an early try-scorer for the Magpies. Photo File

By Thomas Airey

The Hawke's Bay Magpies' NPC quarterfinal hopes took a hit as they dropped their second straight NPC match 20-14 to Bay of Plenty in Tauranga on Saturday afternoon.

Seeking their first away win over the Steamers since 2011 as well as a response to losing the Ranfurly Shield last weekend, Hawke's Bay had to settle for a losing bonus point.

In his first game against his former province Magpies fullback Chase Tiatia was tackled in-goal by the Steamers, forcing a five-metre scrum to the hosts.

A couple of wide passes allowed Bay of Plenty winger Emoni Narawa to stroll in for the sixth minute opening try untouched.

First five eighths Kaleb Trask missed a penalty goal that would have added to the lead.

He converted an easier attempt in the 18th minute to make it 10-0.

Turning down multiple shots at goal paid off for the Magpies when Devan Flanders opened their scoring with a try from a rolling maul six minutes later.

Hawke's Bay jumped ahead with a try to winger Ollie Sapsford off the back of good work from Tiatia and hooker Tyrone Thompson.

The Magpies seized control of the game and were offloading at will but couldn't add to their advantage before halftime.

Narawa made them pay just after the resumption, cutting through Hawke's Bay's line and teeing up number eight Nikora Broughton for a try.

Trask missed the conversion and a 48th minute penalty goal leaving the Magpies just one point behind.

Penalty pressure built on Hawke's Bay as their hosts dominated set pieces, possession and territory.

The Steamers scored the mirror image of their first try with left winger Nigel Ah Wong cashing in on Trask's wide ball.

As the benches cleared Hawke's Bay fought back into the contest but fluffed an attacking lineout five metres from the tryline with nine minutes to play.

They had all the possession and territory to close the game but couldn't crack the Bay of Plenty defence, going scoreless in the second half.

The Magpies may now have to beat Tasman at McLean Park on Friday to extend their season with Otago just five competition points behind with a game in hand.



Bay of Plenty 20 (Narawa, Broughton, Ah Wong tries; Trask 1/3 cons, 1/3 pens)

Hawke's Bay 14 (Flanders, Sapsford tries; McClutchie 2/2 cons)

HT: 10-14