Book the shop to yourself for Trade Aid shopping nights

Trade Aid Napier manager Maureen Kennedy wraps a customer's Christmas gift.

With Covid restrictions still a stark reality for many, it's time for locals to get out and wrap up in time for Christmas.

This is the sixth year Trade Aid Napier is opening its doors for groups of out-of-hours shoppers, allowing up to 12 customers at a time to have the place to themselves, get ahead of the crowds and enjoy the bonus of having their gifts wrapped in-store.

Shopping evenings are a good way to get the organisation's name out in the community and educate people about the principals of Fair Trade, says manager Maureen Kennedy.

She says these nights are great for end-of-year workplace functions, book clubs and just for pleasure. As well as the obvious benefits to Trade Aid of lifting sales, shopping nights also give customers a better understanding of the products.

"It's a good way for customers to have a stress free and fun shopping evening. Shoppers are given an in-store five minute talk about where the products are made and a bit about Trade Aid, with not a bit of plastic in sight."

Along with having a plastic-free theme, Trade Aid Napier also boasts a new range of soap which is free of palm oil.

Fair Trade nibbles and tastings will be offered on the night, along with corporate gift hampers available with either pre-set options or custom made to suit.

A huge range of goods are available to fill your stockings and more, including handmade Christmas decorations, jewellery, toys, mats, bedspreads, quilts, crockery, leather bags and a range of food items — "something for everyone".

Two or three staff members will be on hand to assist shoppers, with the doors opening — and then closing behind them — from 5.30pm.

Although shopping nights are available all year round, as Christmas approaches they become more popular and bookings are essential. Contact Trade Aid Napier on 835 0877 or email napier@tradeaid.org.nz to book a night.