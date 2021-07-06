Book review: Violet Black by Eileen Merriman

Violet Black by Eileen Merriman.

Violet Black – Eileen Merriman (Penguin, $19.99)

Reviewed by Louise Ward, Wardini Books

In a post-Covid future, Violet Black wakes from her coma having survived M-Fever, a mutation of measles that's killing teens across New Zealand and Australia.

Metres along the hospital corridor lays another survivor, Ethan Wright, and although the two have never met they are already intimately involved. From the depths of their illness they have formed a telepathic connection, one complicated by the fact that Violet's father is a vaccine scientist and Ethan's mother a nurse who has no time for Mr Black.

The reader is soon thrust into a world of danger and dilemma. Violet and Ethan turn out not to be the only ones with post virus abilities and as much as they try to keep their connection a secret, certain doctors are suspicious and 'more tests' need to be done before they return to normal life. A shadowy organisation, the Foundation, lurks in the shadows, watching their every move.

Violet is a smart character with huge teen reader appeal — brave, strong of mind and heart and determined to recover from her life threatening illness.

She is attracted to Ethan through their shared experience and their ability to communicate without spoken words (although some thoughts can be 'blocked' which is fortunate for teen minds!) and their blossoming romance is sweet and engaging, a relief from the looming danger.

Violet and Ethan come to learn that there are people who want to exploit them and the reader is as wary as they are as to who are the good guys and who are the bad guys. As the story progresses and they meet others like them they are thrust into a world of terrorism and conspiracy, their powers ever shifting and developing and of essential use to the Foundation. Should they put up with being kept against their will 'for the greater good?'

Violet Black rollercoasters along at breakneck speed. Romance, intrigue and danger are ingredients sure to delight readers of about 14 years and up who yearn for adventure. This is book one in a trilogy so there's much more action to come.