Book review: The Wakes by Diane Yarwood

The Wakes by Diane Yarwood.

Clare and Louisa are unlikely friends, the former reserved and professionally successful, the latter without a social filter but anxious among strangers. Friends by accident and necessity, the pair’s story begins with, of all things, an attempt at funeral catering. It’s a great premise; what happens to everyone, and where do you meet all walks of life with emotions running high?

Clare’s husband is having some sort of crisis that doesn’t include Clare and it’s hitting her harder than she thought possible. Already on a career break from her high-flying pharmaceutical industry job, Clare agrees to help her rather chaotic new neighbour Louisa cater a small funeral. The success of their chicken sandwiches (what is that secret ingredient?) and lemon tarts become legend, and Clare agrees to help again, but just this one more time.

Louisa has her own issues, of course. A joyful personality belies a tragic past, one that she is yet to reconcile with, and it might just be Clare who can help her do this. Throw a successful but heartbroken emergency doctor into the mix (handsome, of course) and we have the bones of a bloody good yarn.

Yarwood’s writing is warm and easy, like chatting with a bunch of people you really like. Yes, there’s tragedy and romance, but the author weaves missed chances, high drama and philosophical musings into the page-turning narrative. I’m not a blubber, but I shed a few unashamed tears for these characters. The core of the story is how people need people, even when they’ve been betrayed, let down and disappointed. All is never lost.

The Wakes is a wonderful mix of compelling and contemplative. It’ll be a book that is passed between friends and spoken of warmly.