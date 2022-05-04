Book review: In Love by Amy Bloom

Author Amy Bloom's husband Brian was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in his mid-60s.

In Love by Amy Bloom (Granta Books, $32.99)



Amy Bloom's husband Brian was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in his mid-60s. His cognitive decline was obvious (after putting it down to other causes) and rapid.

This is the story of their journey from suspicion, to diagnosis, all the way to getting on a plane and arriving at Dignitas in Zurich.

For those unfamiliar, Dignitas is a non-profit organisation offering accompanied suicide to those with terminal illnesses.

It's very, very difficult to get the 'green light', even a provisional one, and the couple, increasingly Amy alone, understandably have to jump through a multitude of administrative hoops.

Neither are prepared to tolerate the long goodbye of Alzheimer's, preferring to take control of the progression of the disease by halting it themselves, in the only way it is possible to halt it.

The book takes us through the decision making involved, and is written with a raw and deeply honest tone. What they are going through is precious, beautiful, terrible and horrendous. Every day is full of warmth and love with elements of frustration and supressed anger.

As Brian descends into his disease, he doesn't care as much, because he doesn't understand as much. For Amy, planning to be without Brian is the last thing she wants to do, and the one thing that she must do.

We come to know this couple. How they met, what they've been through together, their family relationships on both sides. Brian's life as a sportsman, an architect, a grandfather. Amy's life as a writer, a mother, as Brian's wife and staunch supporter.

They face medical support and obfuscation and their journey is described right up to and after Brian takes his dose of pentobarbital. It's devastating, and liberating.

This is called In Love because Amy and Brian are in love, and what she ends up doing for and with him is an enormous act of love. Never have I read a book so full of compassion and hope amidst such ethically complex decision making. How it can be so life affirming is testament to the writer's ability to express such an experience. Incredible.