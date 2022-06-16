Book review: Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris

Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris

Happy-Go-Lucky – David Sedaris (Little, Brown, $34.99)

reviewed by Louise Ward, Wardini Books



A new collection from David Sedaris is always cause for celebration. His observations on life, the universe and everything are second to none. So what is he musing upon in this new work?

Family is a goldmine for this writer. Written during and after lockdowns in the US and UK, David writes of his father's decline. In his late 90s, Lou Sedaris leaves the family house to enter a rest home. The Sedaris kids clear out the house and it becomes apparent that Lou has become a great hoarder of stuff that he'll get around to fixing, of clothes that he'll never wear. There's mildew and sadness and no room for anything.

David is remarkably candid, in his wry, humorous way, about the strange relationship all of the kids had with their father. His honesty is raw, the revelations quite shocking, as he writes to air thoughts and theories about what actually happened during their childhood which was experienced differently by each child.

A great character in the book is David's husband, Hugh. His grumpiness during family gatherings is legendary and again, David is forthright about his love for Hugh, and how his relationship feels exposed when observed by his sister, Amy, who is, of course, Amy Sedaris, comedian extraordinaire.

Amy is David's shopping buddy (they do a lot of shopping) and clearly the love of his life. Her left-field take on the world is second only to her brother's and the anecdotes that come out of their interactions are hilarious.

David is a keen observer of human nature, an unapologetic judge of the same, and uses the material he mines from everyday interactions to hugely comic, and often sage, effect. His writing is funny, his observations as intelligent as they are oddball, the way he strings words and sentences together a joy to behold. This book is an absolute tonic.