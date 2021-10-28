Book review: Dragon Skin by Karen Foxlee

Dragon Skin by Karen Foxlee

Dragon Skin – Karen Foxlee (Allen & Unwin, $22.99)

Reviewed by Louise Ward from Wardini Books



Pippa is a girl with a complicated life. She used to have a happy, vibrant mother. She used to have a wonderful best friend, Mika. These days she has a defeated, scared mother, an emotionally abusive step-father and Mika is gone.

The setting is a hot and dusty Australian mining town where it's either dry as a bone or flooded.

Pip, who is about 12, likes to hang out down by the water hole that was her and Mika's place – they would imagine how deep it went, keep their feet from dangling in the water after sunset in case the Bunyip was about, dig in the dirt for treasure. But now it's the place Pip stays too long, by herself, avoiding the house that should be a home.

One night, in the dusk, Pip spies a broken, tiny thing. Wonderfully, miraculously, it's a baby dragon, but it's dying, only just holding on.

Pip finds her purpose. She will save this dragon, and with Mika's voice forever in her head, she embarks upon a dangerous journey of secrets, lies, unlikely friendships and hope.

Dragon Skin is an absolute treasure. Pip is brave, grumpy and resourceful. She's the one with the smarts to recognise a dire situation when she sees one, and to make a plan. The baby dragon is named Little Fella and he is an absolute delight – he's a baby, then a rapidly growing toddler and who knew dragon poo was so good for the roses?

Pip and her friends each have a role to play, knowing they won't be able to keep Little Fella, knowing that they are the ones who will protect him. The emotional strength of these kids is incredible — not natural friends, each turns out to be much more than the others had assumed.

This book is for readers of about 9 years and over who want a story of freedom, adventure, miraculous happenings and real life magic. I highly recommend that adults read it too — we need to work on our empathy and sense of wonder just as much as children do.