Before the Rising – Keryn Powell (Metamorph Book, $22)



Reviewed by Louise Ward, Wardini Books

This is the best kind of Young Adult novel – one that easily crosses over into thoroughly enjoyable adult reading.

It's set in Napier and we understand right from the start that there is more going on around Pania's Reef than just some choppy water.

A secret race of people known as Aqueans call it home, and are keenly awaiting the one who could save the earth from the Rising, an event that will flood cities and kill their inhabitants.

Our protagonist, Rebecca, is at the end of her last year of high school, a bright young woman expected to go on to great things, but she's unsure of what she wants from life.

Mary has brought Rebecca up from a baby, her biological mother not much more than a myth. Rebecca is working up to telling Mary that she's not going to university just yet when she becomes reacquainted with Martin, her best friend Polly's older brother, who is home completing his PhD thesis. His work takes Rebecca out to sea with him, along with Rebecca's nemesis, Jessica.

The plot thickens when the leader of the Aqueans, Simeon, contacts Mary. Rebecca is shocked to learn that she is a descendant of Pania, the only one able to unlock the gift her ancestor may have left that could mitigate the looming climate disaster. The legend, it turns out, is real.

Rebecca has always felt a difference – her love of the sea, the dry skin condition she is so conscious of. The sea makes sense to her and her introduction to the Aquean way of life is at once terrifying and exhilarating.

The underwater interactions between Aqueans and sea life make the impossible seem possible. Rebecca faces great danger, shouldering a huge responsibility.

Before the Rising blends big money-grabbing corporations flogging unsound climate change solutions, ancient magic, rivalry and romance to create a riveting thriller. You'll never look at the Bay in the same way again.

