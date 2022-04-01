A_kk021121cs02 The mandatory boil water notice was lifted on Friday. Photo / NZME

Dannevirke residents were given a reprieve from at least one water supply issue when the mandatory boil water notice was lifted on Friday afternoon.

The town's residents were told to boil water last Monday after heavy rain had muddied the water supply.

Tararua District Council group manager of infrastructure Chris Chapman had earlier said that the high amount of rainfall in the Ruahine Ranges had led to high flows in the Tamaki River.

He said the turbidity had been higher than what was allowed under New Zealand drinking standards and put pressure on the water treatment plant.

Once the water could be treated to meet drinking standards, the council needed three consecutive days of clear testing before the notice could be lifted.

A tanker provided by Fonterra filled with drinking water was supplied for resident.

The council thanked residents for their patience and understanding of the situation.

"We would like to remind Dannevirke residents that Dannevirke still has a total outdoor ban on water use and we urge everyone to remain water wise."

One of the slips at River Road caused by the few days of heavy rain. Photo / Supplied

The rain had also created havoc on the district's roads with several down to one lane and at least one closed.

Coast Road at Akitio was still closed on Friday afternoon, but there were no new reports of damage.

A council spokesperson said network inspections were continuing.