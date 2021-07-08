Bodies on the line at Hawke's Bay championships

Christchurch bodybuilder and 2016 Ms Universe Physique Lisa Bailey-Smith, guest performer at the Hawke's Bay championships on Saturday night at Lindisfarne College. Photo / Supplied

If anyone's aiming to be Mr or Ms Hawke's Bay in 2021 they will have to have done the hard yards well before now.

The titles will be decided on Saturday night at the NABBA Hawke's Bay Bodybuilding Championships in Hastings, at the Lindisfarne College Performing Arts Centre.

The annual championships open with the first judging round starting at midday and organisers are expecting 40 athletes from as far as Auckland and Canterbury.

It's the 4th of 12 regional events run by NABBA NZ, with competitors flexing their muscles in preparation for the national championships in Palmerston North on October 23-24.

On the line in addition to the major honours of the night are the Mr Physique, Mr Athletic, Mr Body-Shorts, Ms Physique, Ms Figure and Ms Shape titles.

The Saturday-night finish will include a performance by 2016 Ms Universe Physique Lisa Bailey-Smith, of Christchurch.