Boat on truck damages power lines along SH5, Napier

A worker near the site on SH5 after the incident. Photo / Paul Taylor

A boat being carried on the back of a truck along SH5 near Napier has struck power lines.

Emergency services were called about 4.20pm on Monday to the incident on SH5 at Eskdale, north of Napier.

"Police responded after a boat being carried on the back of a truck struck powerlines and partially pulled a power pole down," a police spokesman said.

A fire truck was also called to the scene. There were no reports of injuries.

By 5.20pm the site had been cleared and traffic was flowing uninterrupted.