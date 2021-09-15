Blue cupcakes for Blue September in Dannevirke

Amanda Lloyd is selling blue cupcakes to support a friend with prostate cancer.

When a friend told her he'd been diagnosed with prostate cancer, Amanda Lloyd started thinking about the best way to show her support.

So the cafe owner is selling blue cupcakes for Blue September, the annual appeal by the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand.

Cancer was not a new experience for Lloyd, who went through her own battle with leukaemia six years ago.

She said that was why her friend felt he could come to her, because she'd been through something similar.

"He's a very dear friend."

He'd told her he'd gone to the doctor for a routine check-up, something he hadn't done for a while.

"He never goes to the doctor," Lloyd said.

While there, the doctor suggested getting his prostate checked, as he was about the right age.

To his surprise, Lloyd's friend was told he had early stage prostate cancer.

Lloyd said what was even more surprising was that when he'd told others, some spoke up and said they had gone through the same thing.

"Guys don't talk about it," she said.

While women talk freely about breast cancer, prostate cancer seemed to be the one that people didn't talk about a lot.

Lloyd said a diagnosis like that could be very confronting and it was important to have support.

She also felt it was important for men to talk about it.

"It's a journey you never expect to go on but you learn a lot about yourself."

The blue cupcakes will be on sale at Sugar and Salt cafe in High St, Dannevirke on September 25.

They will be $5 each and 100 per cent of the money will go towards the Blue September appeal.

"All it's costing me is time and ingredients, and it's time well spent," Lloyd said, who already had advance orders.

Cupcakes would be in two flavours - blue velvet and chocolate with Cookie Monster decorations.

Paul Hayes, marketing manager for the Prostate Cancer Foundation said Blue September is a fundraiser for the foundation as they received no government funding.

"(We) need to raise money to provide vital support and education services to men and their families living with prostate cancer across New Zealand."

He said Blue September had been badly affected by the lockdowns with many fundraising events cancelled.

"That makes small fundraisers like (this) one all the more important this year."